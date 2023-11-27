Charred Asparagus Adds The Perfect Crunchy Textures To Your Dishes

A beloved springtime vegetable, asparagus bestows a complex, multi-tiered flavor profile that is at once sweet, earthy, buttery, and bitter. While steaming and poaching asparagus will render juicy, soft results, charring asparagus will change both its flavor and texture for the better. Charred asparagus contains heightened notes of earthy, buttery caramelization, while the bitter finish takes on an elegant smokiness. Plus, the charred edges elevate asparagus' texture from soft and juicy to crunchy and tender.

While it may be a simple side dish when steamed, charred asparagus becomes the focal point of any dish or even the foundation for a main course salad. Its smoky caramelized flavor and crunchy toasted texture will pair beautifully with creamy dishes like macaroni and cheese, fettuccine alfredo, and potato gratin. You can use charred asparagus as a sophisticated topping for poached eggs with a drizzle of miso butter, or integrate them into the famous eggs benedict brunch dish. For that matter, it´d also make the perfect garnish for a bloody mary.

Charred asparagus would also serve as an improved substitute for green beans in a Nicoise salad with new potatoes, soft-boiled eggs, and tuna. You can wrap charred asparagus stocks in prosciutto or applewood bacon for a decadent appetizer to serve at your next dinner or holiday party. It would also be the perfect topping for a savory puff pastry tart, to layer atop cream cheese or brie.