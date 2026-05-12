Every Sweetgreen Salad, Ranked

Sweetgreen has quickly become the current it spot for DIY-ing your own meal. The assembly line style of ordering really dates back to Subway's sandwich-making operation, though Chipotle could also be credited with popularizing the trend. Many restaurants have hopped on the build-your-own bandwagon, like Piada with its Italian-focused concept or Cava with its Mediterranean-inspired items.

Now, Sweetgreen is carving out its own lane, with a specific focus on salads and bowls made from fresh, carefully sourced ingredients. It's giving new meaning to the term casual fare, which clearly resonates with people — made evident by current operation on over 140 locations and constant crowds (at least at every location I've visited).

Obviously, the main draw here is the health factor and the ability to piece together your bowl from the ground up — meaning the success (or failure) of your meal ultimately falls on you. But for those who'd rather not play chef, Sweetgreen also offers a lineup of preconfigured salads that make your job a little easier, and these are the options we're honing in on today. I recently set out to try all seven salads currently available at my local Sweetgreen, each bringing a different flair and set of flavors to the table. I ranked them based on which offered the most creative yet cohesive blend of ingredients — something I likely wouldn't have dreamed up myself — but with an all-around taste that makes eating clean feel like a luxury.