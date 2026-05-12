Pizzerias Have A Big Problem When Customers Order Their Crust This Way
Pizza is a universally-beloved food, likely because of how customizable it is. Whether you prefer thin crust or thick crust, cheese or pepperoni, pineapple or meat lover's, many pizzerias are happy to swap out toppings and even custom make pies. However, there's one customization mistake you should avoid when ordering pizza. According to Sean Ferraro, chef-owner of Madison Avenue Pizza in Dunedin, Florida, you'll want to be careful when ordering your pizza extra well-done.
Ferraro explains that ordering a pizza extra well-done can be a bit confusing for some pizzerias because different customers have different expectations. "Extra well-done pies can be difficult to make just because everyone has a different opinion about what that might be, and it can easily present as a burnt pizza depending on the customer," he says.
While you may like how extra well-done crust tastes at your local pizzeria, you might not like how another pizzeria does it, since it's sort of a subjective request. "Well-done" can mean a lot of things: Some folks might like that charred, near-burnt flavor, while others simply want an extra crunchy crust. Unless you clarify your request with your server, you might be served a pizza you deem inedible — or one that's simply "okay" when it could have been excellent.
How to ensure you receive the extra well-done pizza you're looking for
A well-done pizza has the potential to be quite delicious, so if you're a fan of crispy crust, it's definitely worth a try. Allowing the pizza to cook longer ensures the crust is cooked all the way through, giving it some extra depth and char, and it gives the cheese a lovely layer of golden brown deliciousness. It may take a few extra minutes to cook, but when it's done properly and to your liking, it's absolutely worth the wait.
To ensure that your pizza is cooked to your liking— whether you want it traditionally well-done or extra well-done — clear communication with your server is key. You'll want to make sure they note your preferences so the pizza chef understands what you're looking for. If you want a pizza that's heavily charred, extra well-done is what you should request — specifying that you don't mind if it's a bit burnt. However, if you just want a little char, you'll want to make that clear as well. This should help you get the well-done or extra well-done pizza that you're hoping for. Of course, if you're unhappy with the result, you can always send your food back – just remember to be polite to your server.