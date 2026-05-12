Pizzerias Have A Big Problem When Customers Order Their Crust This Way

Pizza is a universally-beloved food, likely because of how customizable it is. Whether you prefer thin crust or thick crust, cheese or pepperoni, pineapple or meat lover's, many pizzerias are happy to swap out toppings and even custom make pies. However, there's one customization mistake you should avoid when ordering pizza. According to Sean Ferraro, chef-owner of Madison Avenue Pizza in Dunedin, Florida, you'll want to be careful when ordering your pizza extra well-done.

Ferraro explains that ordering a pizza extra well-done can be a bit confusing for some pizzerias because different customers have different expectations. "Extra well-done pies can be difficult to make just because everyone has a different opinion about what that might be, and it can easily present as a burnt pizza depending on the customer," he says.

While you may like how extra well-done crust tastes at your local pizzeria, you might not like how another pizzeria does it, since it's sort of a subjective request. "Well-done" can mean a lot of things: Some folks might like that charred, near-burnt flavor, while others simply want an extra crunchy crust. Unless you clarify your request with your server, you might be served a pizza you deem inedible — or one that's simply "okay" when it could have been excellent.