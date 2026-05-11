13 Underrated Red Wines Worth Trying In 2026

Whether you always pick red over white or choose it for specific pairings, it's an iconic category no matter how you look at it. And while iconic red wines are heavily discussed and splashed across wine columns, menus, and store shelves, lesser-known selections are still excellent for every occasion. As trends continue to evolve in 2026, consumers are interested in seeking out wines from unfamiliar regions, with sustainable farming among the key priorities. Additionally, lower alcohol options are increasingly desired, as well as chillable reds that are lighter on the palate.

Since enough has been said about overrated wines, let's take a closer look at some underrated red wines. As a Certified Specialist of Wine who has worked harvests in several countries and explored wine regions in many more, I'll share my recommendations to help guide your experimentation. Some come from vineyards in less famous wine regions, while others are made with varieties that aren't as common. I've included styles to suit a range of pairing needs, making it easy to find something that will please. Although these bottles may be underrated, they're definitely worth trying in 2026.