The Worst Taco Bell Burrito On The Menu Is Lacking Freshness
Even though Taco Bell is famous for tacos, there are far more burritos on the menu. Depending on which protein you choose, there are dozens of burrito options, ranging from the XXL Grilled Stuffed Burrito and the fan-favorite Quesarito to the Loaded Potato Griller. Though Taco Bell's menu changes frequently, a few burritos are almost always available, and the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito is the worst of the bunch.
Tasting Table recently tested eight Taco Bell burritos, and our taste tester was least impressed by what the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito brought to the table. The burrito sounds decent on paper; it features ground beef, refried beans, reduced-fat sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and nacho cheese sauce. That's a lot of rich, creamy, and filling ingredients. But that's also the problem. As our reviewer said, "It's missing any kind of freshness." It needs some acidity from tomatoes or crunch from lettuce. Even a spoonful of pico de gallo would give a contrast to the richer, fattier ingredients that make it feel so heavy.
This isn't to say that our reviewer hated the burrito. Not by a long shot. Even Taco Bell's worst burrito is tasty, but it just felt incomplete. The nacho cheese sauce elevates it and "brings a comforting quality that ties the ingredients together and makes each bite satisfying," according to our reviewer. It's just not enough, and others agree.
Having a beef with the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito
Keep in mind, our reviewer didn't hate the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito; it just wasn't their favorite. But for some Taco Bell customers, it fares much worse. One Redditor said, "It's forced into every promotional combo and it makes me avoid ordering those items because IT SUCKS. A gross amount of goo shoots out of it while eating due to the copious quantities of sour cream and nacho cheese. It's the worst menu item." Several replies agreed and proposed a reason why. "They're never wrapped properly. The first 80% is beans and nacho cheese only. The last 20% is meat and sour cream only," one Reddit user replied, with others echoing the sentiment.
In a different thread, another poster said, "I hate that every box has the 5-layer burrito in it and you can't swap it with something else. The double beef burrito is so much better." Elsewhere, when someone asked why so many people hate the burrito, answers about the unnecessary second tortilla and the overall texture dominated the replies. One Redditor said, "For me it's the texture and the fact that it has none. It is like you put soup into a soft tortilla." This was followed by suggestions on how to improve it, including adding rice, Fritos, or potatoes.
Much like our taste tester, those on Reddit who dislike the burrito offered simple ways to fix it with additional toppings. Taco Bell welcomes customization, and requesting it grilled is a great way to elevate a burrito. It wouldn't be hard to improve a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, but that brings up a larger issue. Why do you need to turn it into a new burrito to make it good?