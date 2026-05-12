The Worst Taco Bell Burrito On The Menu Is Lacking Freshness

Even though Taco Bell is famous for tacos, there are far more burritos on the menu. Depending on which protein you choose, there are dozens of burrito options, ranging from the XXL Grilled Stuffed Burrito and the fan-favorite Quesarito to the Loaded Potato Griller. Though Taco Bell's menu changes frequently, a few burritos are almost always available, and the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito is the worst of the bunch.

Tasting Table recently tested eight Taco Bell burritos, and our taste tester was least impressed by what the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito brought to the table. The burrito sounds decent on paper; it features ground beef, refried beans, reduced-fat sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and nacho cheese sauce. That's a lot of rich, creamy, and filling ingredients. But that's also the problem. As our reviewer said, "It's missing any kind of freshness." It needs some acidity from tomatoes or crunch from lettuce. Even a spoonful of pico de gallo would give a contrast to the richer, fattier ingredients that make it feel so heavy.

This isn't to say that our reviewer hated the burrito. Not by a long shot. Even Taco Bell's worst burrito is tasty, but it just felt incomplete. The nacho cheese sauce elevates it and "brings a comforting quality that ties the ingredients together and makes each bite satisfying," according to our reviewer. It's just not enough, and others agree.