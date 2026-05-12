'Product Of' Vs 'Imported From' Olive Oil: What's The Difference?

Olive oil has been steadily gaining popularity in the United States for decades, following on from a tradition that's been vital to the Mediterranean for thousands of years. Most olive oil in the world is still produced in Mediterranean countries, so some connoisseurs understandably want to seek out imported bottles from the historical home of the olive tree. It probably won't surprise you to learn some of the most recognizable olive oil brands are Italian. It's important to know, though, that just because olive oil was imported from a country doesn't necessarily mean it was produced there.

The North American Olive Oil Association has strict requirements for what ends up on store shelves and how it's labelled. The words "product of" refer specifically to where the oil itself came from, while "imported from" tells you where the oil was bottled, regardless of where the olives were actually grown or pressed. If the name on the label is Italian or Greek, you'd likely expect the oil to come from those countries, but that isn't always the case.

In modern times, olive oil is a sprawling international industry worth almost $20 billion in 2025, even if many of us still romanticize our oil with ideas of quaint little towns and sunlit olive groves. While you can still find single-origin olive oil, most of it is blended from olives imported from various places, with their combined flavors giving the final flavor profile.