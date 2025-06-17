The Best Olive Oil At Trader Joe's Isn't Even From Italy

Deciding on an olive oil at the store can be a daunting task. That's true even at Trader Joe's, where all of the snacks, frozen foods, and yes, even the olive oils, are private label products that are made by other brands. But, as is true of the many products sold at your local Trader Joe's store, some of its oils are better than others. Instead of wasting time and blocking space with your cart, save yourself from committing a big Trader Joe's etiquette mistake and grab the bottle that our Trader Joe's olive oil taste testers ranked the best: California Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

According to our taste testers, Trader Joe's California Extra Virgin Olive Oil had a "mellow, fresh, fruity, and clean-tasting" flavor. Unlike other varieties, it also had a pleasantly "smooth finish." Trader Joe's (and olive oil's) biggest fans agree, too. In a Reddit thread dedicated solely to olive oil, one user highlighted the 2023 bottles specifically, with many calling them "fresh" and "peppery." One even went so far as to say that it was the "freshest EVOO I ever smelled." In fact, another Reddit thread even served as a support group after customers thought it was discontinued.

"I only buy CA-made olive oil, so this is a bummer," wrote one disappointed Redditor. Fortunately, however, it turned out to be a seasonal product. Regardless of the vintage, you might only want to buy California options after trying Trader Joe's California Extra Virgin Olive Oil, too.