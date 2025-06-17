The Best Olive Oil At Trader Joe's Isn't Even From Italy
Deciding on an olive oil at the store can be a daunting task. That's true even at Trader Joe's, where all of the snacks, frozen foods, and yes, even the olive oils, are private label products that are made by other brands. But, as is true of the many products sold at your local Trader Joe's store, some of its oils are better than others. Instead of wasting time and blocking space with your cart, save yourself from committing a big Trader Joe's etiquette mistake and grab the bottle that our Trader Joe's olive oil taste testers ranked the best: California Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
According to our taste testers, Trader Joe's California Extra Virgin Olive Oil had a "mellow, fresh, fruity, and clean-tasting" flavor. Unlike other varieties, it also had a pleasantly "smooth finish." Trader Joe's (and olive oil's) biggest fans agree, too. In a Reddit thread dedicated solely to olive oil, one user highlighted the 2023 bottles specifically, with many calling them "fresh" and "peppery." One even went so far as to say that it was the "freshest EVOO I ever smelled." In fact, another Reddit thread even served as a support group after customers thought it was discontinued.
"I only buy CA-made olive oil, so this is a bummer," wrote one disappointed Redditor. Fortunately, however, it turned out to be a seasonal product. Regardless of the vintage, you might only want to buy California options after trying Trader Joe's California Extra Virgin Olive Oil, too.
Why Californian olive oils are superior
Terroir is a term used to describe things like wine, cheese, and coffee beans. Yet, it's just as relevant when it comes to olive oil as the area and climate where olives are grown can greatly influence taste. Evidently, knowing where a bottle comes from can be a good clue for quality as regions like Spain, Greece, Italy, Tunisia, and Morocco boast some of the best olive oils. In terms of domestic oils, California is the state that stands out. Although the seasonal Trader Joe's California Extra Virgin Oil is a prime example, our taste testers' overall favorite olive oil – California Olive Ranch — also hails from the golden state.
So, what is it exactly about California that makes its olive oil so special? Many growers say that the state's supply of water and fertile soils, along with the many olive varieties cultivated, make California's olive oil unique. Given the state's relatively young history of growing olives, farmers also feel free to break away from tradition and produce a range of unique oils. What really solidifies California as a prime olive oil region, however, is that producers demonstrate a commitment to best practices, which is thanks to the the laws put in place by the state to protect producers growing olives and making oil as well as the customers who buy them.