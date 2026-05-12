The Reason Rotisserie Chicken Can Look Pink (Even When It's Not Undercooked)

One of the first rules we all learn when first cooking chicken is that pink is bad. When you slice into a piece of chicken, we are told, any hint of a rosy hue could be a sign that salmonella is lurking within. While salmonella and other foodborne illnesses should be taken seriously, thankfully the fear of pinkness can be tossed in with the other myths about cooking chicken. Particularly when it comes to rotisserie chicken, there are quite a few reasons why a perfectly cooked and safe piece of poultry might hang onto a pinkish tint. To help explain them in detail, we sat down with Kantha Shelke, PhD, a senior lecturer on food safety regulations at Johns Hopkins University and the founder of the food science research firm Corvus Blue LLC.

"Color is a famously unreliable doneness cue in poultry," Shelke says. "USDA FSIS [the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service] notes that safely cooked poultry can range from white to pink to tan, and there are several reasons for the pink blush." These reasons can even be as simple as the age of the bird. Shelke explains that most rotisserie chickens are made from birds that are just 6-9 weeks old, meaning they have thinner skin and more porous bones than their older counterparts — both of which can lead to a touch of pink when cooked.

"Gas-fired rotisseries produce CO, NO, and NO₂," Shelke says, "that penetrate the surface and generate the same family of pink pigments seen in smoked meats." In the young birds used for rotisserie chickens, these effects are particularly pronounced, as the thinner skin allows the gases to penetrate more readily.