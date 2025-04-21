The Totally Safe Reasons Your Cooked Chicken May Look A Little Pink

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's one culinary fact that seemingly everyone knows, even if they don't know much about cooking, and that is to avoid raw or undercooked chicken. It's a valid concern, with close to a quarter of all salmonella cases caused by eating chicken or turkey. What's not such common knowledge is that pink chicken isn't always a sign that the meat is underdone.

Young chicken meat in particular can have a pink tinge, as younger birds have thinner skin, which allows gases from cooking to penetrate and color the flesh. Chickens tend to develop more fat as they age, so you won't see this as much in older birds. Nitrates and nitrites, which can be used as a preservative and occur naturally in plant-based chicken feed, will sometimes add a pink hue to the meat, which won't disappear with cooking.

The cut of chicken and the way it's stored can also impact the color of the meat. Dark meat, as the name suggests, will be a different color from breast meat, due to the presence of a protein known as myoglobin. Dark meat can also take on a pink color from bone marrow, which will often leak out if the chicken has been previously frozen.