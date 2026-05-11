The Deli Red Flag People Only Notice After Placing An Order

The next time you're at the deli counter, you may want to pay a little more attention. Of course, you should focus on the freshness, thickness, and whichever meat you want sliced. But there are several red flags to look out for when you're at the deli, including the slicer itself. If your deli slicer is using the same slicer blade for every type of meat without properly cleaning or changing it, you might be in trouble. It might not seem like a big deal — after all, it's all meat, right? But when we consulted several experts on the unwritten rules to know before buying meat from a deli, they had serious safety concerns.

"I closely watch to see that the deli slices each type of meat (turkey, ham, etc.) separately from other types using separate blades," explains Mark McShane, a chef and food safety expert of Level 3 Food Hygiene Certificate. "Failure to do so could result in flavor contamination, as well as serious health risks due to potential cross-contamination."

Different deli meats contain different ingredients, allergens, and bacteria risks. For customers with dietary restrictions or allergies, that can quickly become a huge health issue. Some processed meats contain milk, soy, wheat, or spice blends that you wouldn't know about unless you've carefully scanned the ingredient list. Cross-contact is also concerning for people avoiding pork for religious or personal reasons. Without proper cleaning procedures, a slicer can carry residue from all kinds of different meats.