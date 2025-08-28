Why You Should Never Store Cold Cuts Like Bologna Next To Raw Meat

No one wants to eat contaminated food, but 2022 data shared by Environmental Health Insights shows that between 12% and 20% of food-borne outbreaks start at home. Unfortunately, it's easy to overlook important details, and best practices aren't always clear, especially regarding different kinds of meat. One way to cut down on risk is to make sure you never store raw meat near ready-to-eat cold cuts like bologna.

Because cold cuts don't need any additional preparation before eating, you should keep them separate from any raw meats and their juices. A 2001 study from Applied and Environmental Microbiology showed that over 70% of chicken tested in the Washington, D.C. area was contaminated with Campylobacter and nearly 39% contained E. coli. These bacteria — along with Salmonella, another common bacterial contaminant — were also detected in pork, turkey, and beef (albeit in lower numbers). Cold cuts stored anywhere near raw meat can therefore become contaminated with these bacteria.

While proper cooking can make chicken or pork safe to eat, cold cuts generally aren't cooked, so you have no extra layer of protection and risk illness if these foods become contaminated in a shared space. They must stay separate in your prep area, your fridge, and even your shopping cart if you want to be as safe as possible.