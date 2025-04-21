Here Are The Deli Meats That Will Last The Longest In Your Fridge

Deli meats can save the day when you're struggling to think of something to eat. You can make a mean Italian sub sandwich or dress up muffulettas with different cold cuts for a tasty treat. But when you have tons of deli meat on hand, you'll probably end up asking yourself a question: How long is this stuff even going to last?

If you're looking for longevity, then dried, fermented, and preserved meats will be your best bet — the likes of salami and pepperoni. The low moisture and pH levels make it harder for bacteria to grow, so you can get more time out of these meats. Opened pepperoni can last for up to three weeks in the fridge according to the USDA, for example, whereas other meats like jerky are shelf-stable.

On the other hand, you have higher moisture deli meats like turkey and ham. While tasty, packaged lunch meats only last three to five days after you open them, according to the USDA. And that's if you remember to store them properly in the first place. The best way to tell if deli meat has gone bad is to trust your senses. Does it smell kinda funky? Did the color suddenly change? Does it feel strangely slimy when you go to add it to your sandwich? If you ticked any of these boxes, set those meats aside and reach for something else.