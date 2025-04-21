Here Are The Deli Meats That Will Last The Longest In Your Fridge
Deli meats can save the day when you're struggling to think of something to eat. You can make a mean Italian sub sandwich or dress up muffulettas with different cold cuts for a tasty treat. But when you have tons of deli meat on hand, you'll probably end up asking yourself a question: How long is this stuff even going to last?
If you're looking for longevity, then dried, fermented, and preserved meats will be your best bet — the likes of salami and pepperoni. The low moisture and pH levels make it harder for bacteria to grow, so you can get more time out of these meats. Opened pepperoni can last for up to three weeks in the fridge according to the USDA, for example, whereas other meats like jerky are shelf-stable.
On the other hand, you have higher moisture deli meats like turkey and ham. While tasty, packaged lunch meats only last three to five days after you open them, according to the USDA. And that's if you remember to store them properly in the first place. The best way to tell if deli meat has gone bad is to trust your senses. Does it smell kinda funky? Did the color suddenly change? Does it feel strangely slimy when you go to add it to your sandwich? If you ticked any of these boxes, set those meats aside and reach for something else.
How to make your deli meats last even longer
While some deli meats are more processed than others so will have different shelf lives, one way to keep your meat in good condition for longer is to not open it until you need to. Let's take a look at your hard or dry sausage first — the pepperoni, salami, and so on. If you have an unopened whole pepperoni, you can actually keep it indefinitely in the fridge, whereas it will only stay good for three weeks once opened. However, that's still way ahead of moist deli meats with a lifespan of just three to five days once opened. Unopened deli meats, however, will keep for a couple of weeks in the fridge.
You can maximize the time you have to eat your deli meat by storing it correctly. Start by putting your meat in a resealable container or airtight plastic bag. This reduces airflow, keeping it from drying out. You can also place your deli meat in the meat storage drawer or near the back of the fridge, where the temperature is cold, to increase its longevity.
If you want to make your deli meat last as long as possible, you can actually freeze any lunch meat, according to the USDA, and it lasts indefinitely. However, you will probably want to eat it within a couple of months for maximum freshness. Just defrost it in the fridge for 24 hours rather than on the counter to keep things safe.