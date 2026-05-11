Build A Brazilian-Style Beef Plate At Home By Setting Up Your Sides Like This

If you didn't already know, the traditional dining style at a Brazilian steakhouse — or churrascaria, as they're also known — is called "rodízio," meaning rotation in Portuguese. This all-you-can-eat meat feast is filled with delicious beef offerings, other animal proteins, and plenty of complementary dishes. If you're curious about setting up your own Brazilian-style dining experience at home, the best pairing for your beef dishes is a variety of hot and cold sides, which you can set up like a salad bar to entertain yourself and your guests.

Among the best Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S., you can expect a hearty offering of tempting accompaniments. These are typically included with the price of an all-you-can-eat rodízio experience. Fortunately, translating this to a home-cooked meal is simple. All you need to do is identify your favorite Brazilian sides and which ones you'd like to match up to your beef. Then, set up a "side bar" of dishes that folks can pick and choose from at their leisure.

Take, for example, the popular pichana steak, one of the most flavorful cuts of beef at a Brazilian steakhouse. The fatty and earthy goodness of the red meat is perfectly countered by a side of the fluffy and rich cheese bread known as pão de queijo. Even a salada de palmito (palm salad), made with marinated hearts of palm, tomatoes, onions, olives, and lettuce, before being tossed in a tangy vinaigrette, will provide a delicious portion of vegetables alongside a bevy of beef.