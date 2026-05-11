Build A Brazilian-Style Beef Plate At Home By Setting Up Your Sides Like This
If you didn't already know, the traditional dining style at a Brazilian steakhouse — or churrascaria, as they're also known — is called "rodízio," meaning rotation in Portuguese. This all-you-can-eat meat feast is filled with delicious beef offerings, other animal proteins, and plenty of complementary dishes. If you're curious about setting up your own Brazilian-style dining experience at home, the best pairing for your beef dishes is a variety of hot and cold sides, which you can set up like a salad bar to entertain yourself and your guests.
Among the best Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S., you can expect a hearty offering of tempting accompaniments. These are typically included with the price of an all-you-can-eat rodízio experience. Fortunately, translating this to a home-cooked meal is simple. All you need to do is identify your favorite Brazilian sides and which ones you'd like to match up to your beef. Then, set up a "side bar" of dishes that folks can pick and choose from at their leisure.
Take, for example, the popular pichana steak, one of the most flavorful cuts of beef at a Brazilian steakhouse. The fatty and earthy goodness of the red meat is perfectly countered by a side of the fluffy and rich cheese bread known as pão de queijo. Even a salada de palmito (palm salad), made with marinated hearts of palm, tomatoes, onions, olives, and lettuce, before being tossed in a tangy vinaigrette, will provide a delicious portion of vegetables alongside a bevy of beef.
More mouthwatering sides for a beefed-up Brazilian-inspired meal
There are so many dishes you need to try at a Brazilian steakhouse, most of which are beef-based. While your homemade version can focus on just a few simple cuts of meat, rounding out the rest of the meal with a myriad of hot and cold sides will make it feel like you're out at a churrascaria. Keep the hot and cold foods separate when served buffet-style to maintain the ideal temperatures for either.
Starting with savories, consider making your own chimichurri sauce for both your beef and other side dishes. This herb-rich condiment is great with steaks or even spooned over a batch of yucca fries, roasted potatoes, or any other similar side dish. Cook up a batch of Brazilian black beans (called feijão) to add some fiber-rich content to your meal. This goes well alongside steamed white rice or peppered with a generous sprinkle of farofa (toasted cassava flour). For cold sides, give a Brazilian potato salad (or maionese de batata) a try, made with carrots, potatoes, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, and parsley for a starchy and refreshing counter to the heavy beef.
For sweets, you can't go wrong with fried plantains. These caramelized beauties are incredibly simple and pair nicely with different steaks or sausages. While you're at it, grilled pineapple is another churrascaria favorite that adds some extra sweetness and acidity. To finish it off, consider a cool caramel flan for a sweet ending to your homemade Brazilian steakhouse-style meal.