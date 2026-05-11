A Small Business Owner Saved This World War II-Era Chocolate Brand From Extinction

This World War II era candy bar has always had a penchant for the kind of flamboyance not usually associated with packaged sweet treats. For starters, a single candy bar had four different fillings. It also had a launch that marketing teams would drool over even today. And just when it looked like the brand was dead, it became a part of the kind of revival story a Hollywood scriptwriter came up with — saved from the brink of bankruptcy by a grandmother who ran a small business. This is the sweet story of Sky Bar and Louise Mawhinney.

The Sky Bar hit the market in 1938 with its unique offering: four candy compartments filled with caramel, vanilla, peanut, and fudge. This made it the perfect candy bar for indecisive snackers. The brand was owned by New England Confectionary Company (NECCO), one of the biggest candy manufacturers in America at the time, and they spared no cost on marketing its latest product. The announcement was made in spectacular style, with the name emblazoned across the sky in giant letters that stretched across 10 miles by a skywriting plane.

After many decades of success, the NECCO story hit a bitter note. FDA inspections of its manufacturing unit in 2018 found multiple violations, from the presence of rodents, dirty utensils, puddles of standing liquid, and heavy accumulation of residual food on non-food contact surfaces. The company filed for bankruptcy a month after receiving the FDA warning, and all its assets were put up for auction. While its other popular brands, Necco Wafers (another candy with a storied past) and Conversation Hearts, found a buyer, Sky Bar seemed destined for the confectionary graveyard.