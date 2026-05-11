How People Are Turning Kitchen Trash Can Eyesores Into Works Of Art

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When it comes to kitchen design, you're in control. You can choose the cabinets, counters, floors, appliances, lighting, hardware, furnishings, and decor to achieve your dream kitchen. Especially lately, people are leaning into this kind of personalization. But there's one stubborn element that seems to just refuse to play along with all of this, and frustratingly, having said element is a non-negotiable: Your trash can. No matter how elevated your kitchen is, there's only so much you can do with this eyesore, right? There's not a huge selection of designs — it's more important that it fits your waste and keeps it sealed. Does that mean you have to tolerate a large, unattractive thing inherently associated with something unpleasant?

Lately, many people are saying "no." One of the latest kitchen design trends is DIY garbage can upgrades. TikTok has exploded with videos of people painting their trash cans. Suddenly, these unsightly receptacles fit right into every unique kitchen — even a sleek metal bin can be transformed into one of your favorite cottagecore kitchen items.

The most common design seems to be stripes — it's a nice, clean look often balanced with pretty pastels, and people achieve straight stripes with tape, so you don't have to be a master artist to nail it. Of course, the sky's the limit, and people are getting creative. Fruit and flower motifs are popular, feeling at home in the kitchen. But some examples prove you don't have to think culinarily, like leopard print and flowers.