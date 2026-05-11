The Easy Trader Joe's Weeknight Meal I Can't Stop Eating On Repeat (Just 3 Items)
I was lucky enough to have a Trader Joe's within walking distance of my college campus — and boy, was it dangerous. I honestly didn't know what I was missing, since my tiny Connecticut town wasn't blessed with one. But once I saw its plethora of snacks and prepared food options, I knew that Trader Joe's was going to be a totally different kind of grocery experience than I was accustomed to. Very quickly, one Trader Joe's product became a staple in my kitchen: the Soy Chorizo.
Trader Joe's Soy Chorizo is an award-winning product that even meat eaters love, and it's something that got me — then a plant-based eater — through college. The textured soy protein is flavorful and bold, and I was able to turn it into a whole meal by adding nutrient-dense options like TJ's black beans and one of its many types of and formats of rice. Although I eat meat now, I'll still buy packs of it every time I make the hour-long journey to the nearest Trader Joe's to make bowls with it.
The best toppings to add to this bowl
This 3-ingredient bowl can easily be upgraded with any number of Trader Joe's products. One of my favorite upgrades is to eat it with the grocer's Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers. These contain dairy, so they're not suitable for vegans, but they are so flavorful and offer the perfect crunchy complement. You can also find all of your favorite taco bowl ingredients at Trader Joe's, including guacamole, sour cream. and many different kinds of jarred salsa.
You can also transform this bowl by serving it with lettuce or tucking it into one of your favorite Trader Joe's wraps. I personally prefer mine with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, fajita veggies, and roasted corn (Trader Joe's sells a frozen bag of it, but I find it's easier and cheaper to make it myself). It's so easy to make on a weekend and eat throughout the week, and since there are so many ways to eat these bowls, you won't get tired of it — I sure haven't.