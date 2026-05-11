The Easy Trader Joe's Weeknight Meal I Can't Stop Eating On Repeat (Just 3 Items)

I was lucky enough to have a Trader Joe's within walking distance of my college campus — and boy, was it dangerous. I honestly didn't know what I was missing, since my tiny Connecticut town wasn't blessed with one. But once I saw its plethora of snacks and prepared food options, I knew that Trader Joe's was going to be a totally different kind of grocery experience than I was accustomed to. Very quickly, one Trader Joe's product became a staple in my kitchen: the Soy Chorizo.

Trader Joe's Soy Chorizo is an award-winning product that even meat eaters love, and it's something that got me — then a plant-based eater — through college. The textured soy protein is flavorful and bold, and I was able to turn it into a whole meal by adding nutrient-dense options like TJ's black beans and one of its many types of and formats of rice. Although I eat meat now, I'll still buy packs of it every time I make the hour-long journey to the nearest Trader Joe's to make bowls with it.