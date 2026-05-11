The Fast Food Restaurant You Can't Find Outside Of Alaska Serves Burgers Next To A Cozy Fireplace
Alaska isn't exactly known for fast food. In fact, it ranks last for fast food access in America, not having even a single Five Guys. Yet somehow, one of the must-visit spots when you're driving through this great land is its exclusive fast food joint. Arctic Roadrunner, situated along a tree-lined highway in Anchorage, is the place to be should your craving for fast-food cheeseburgers, or just a bit of coziness, ever strike.
Make no mistake, Arctic Roadrunner is not new to the fast food game. Founded by Richard Sanchis, it's been around since 1964, starting off as a food truck. Many delicious cheeseburgers later, two brick-and-mortar stores opened on Arctic Boulevard and Old Seward Highway in Anchorage. Nowadays, only one location remains, still the same beacon of nostalgia and comfort it has been for locals over the last 60 years.
Clearly, Arctic Roadrunner is no ordinary fast food place, and it's apparent the moment you arrive at its retro front door. Outback is a seating area that directly looks out to Campbell Creek, the perfect outdoor dining spot in nice weather. With rustic Alaskan decor and warm ambience inside, it transports you straight to a cabin in the woods. A massive fireplace centers the space, exactly what everyone needs when dining out in the midst of an Alaskan winter. Sitting by the crackling fire, it's impossible to have a bad time, especially with an extensive range of burgers and other fast food staples.
Fast food through an Alaskan lens
At Arctic Roadrunner, fast food takes on Alaska's charm. Named after Alaska's iconic landscapes, such as Kodiak and Kenai, the burgers go beyond the typical beef patties and American cheeses. Additional toppings include cold meats like bologna, salami, and ham, or hearty slices of bacon. Sometimes, they're drenched in a blue cheese dressing; others, it's BBQ sauce and onion rings that bring the allure. Sandwiches are no less enticing, featuring the state's bounty of seafood, such as salmon, halibut, and cod. On the side, grab yourself some fries or onion rings, completed with soda floats or milkshakes.
Ask most customers who have visited Arctic Roadrunner, and you will get a great deal of compliments. Business Insider found the shakes to be "the real deal," with "a perfect consistency" and "juicy flavor bursting through." Meanwhile, the BLT sandwich, Arctic burger, pepper burger, and halibut burgers all left a good impression.
Over at Yelp, one customer had nothing but praise for the salmon burger: "It was very fresh and some of the best, most juicy salmon I have ever had." TripAdvisor comments deem this fast food joint an "oldie but goodie," evidenced by the homey space and high-quality food. The onion rings are another highlight for its users, always freshly made and well-breaded.