The Fast Food Restaurant You Can't Find Outside Of Alaska Serves Burgers Next To A Cozy Fireplace

Alaska isn't exactly known for fast food. In fact, it ranks last for fast food access in America, not having even a single Five Guys. Yet somehow, one of the must-visit spots when you're driving through this great land is its exclusive fast food joint. Arctic Roadrunner, situated along a tree-lined highway in Anchorage, is the place to be should your craving for fast-food cheeseburgers, or just a bit of coziness, ever strike.

Make no mistake, Arctic Roadrunner is not new to the fast food game. Founded by Richard Sanchis, it's been around since 1964, starting off as a food truck. Many delicious cheeseburgers later, two brick-and-mortar stores opened on Arctic Boulevard and Old Seward Highway in Anchorage. Nowadays, only one location remains, still the same beacon of nostalgia and comfort it has been for locals over the last 60 years.

Clearly, Arctic Roadrunner is no ordinary fast food place, and it's apparent the moment you arrive at its retro front door. Outback is a seating area that directly looks out to Campbell Creek, the perfect outdoor dining spot in nice weather. With rustic Alaskan decor and warm ambience inside, it transports you straight to a cabin in the woods. A massive fireplace centers the space, exactly what everyone needs when dining out in the midst of an Alaskan winter. Sitting by the crackling fire, it's impossible to have a bad time, especially with an extensive range of burgers and other fast food staples.