One Easy Garnish Tweak Instantly Takes A Bloody Mary From Good To Great

If you prefer savory over sweet, you are probably no stranger to tried-and-true Bloody Marys. These cocktails get their unique kick from ingredients like tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, and vodka, though it's not their base that receives fanfare — it's usually the garnish that gets more attention. The absolute best garnishes for Bloody Marys can be outright outlandish. However, there are also other, simpler garnishes that are also used... some of which may be better integrated into the actual drink rather than simply perched on the rim.

One of those such Bloody Mary garnishes is parsley. Now, this is an understandable cocktail garnish, seeing as it's often added to food plates as well. However, most people pick it out of their drink and throw it away, meaning they miss out on its slightly peppery and metallic flavor. A better alternative is to chop it up finely and add it to your drink so that its flavor meshes with the complementary tomato and spirit base to elevate the entirety of your sipping experience.