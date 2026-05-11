One Easy Garnish Tweak Instantly Takes A Bloody Mary From Good To Great
If you prefer savory over sweet, you are probably no stranger to tried-and-true Bloody Marys. These cocktails get their unique kick from ingredients like tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, and vodka, though it's not their base that receives fanfare — it's usually the garnish that gets more attention. The absolute best garnishes for Bloody Marys can be outright outlandish. However, there are also other, simpler garnishes that are also used... some of which may be better integrated into the actual drink rather than simply perched on the rim.
One of those such Bloody Mary garnishes is parsley. Now, this is an understandable cocktail garnish, seeing as it's often added to food plates as well. However, most people pick it out of their drink and throw it away, meaning they miss out on its slightly peppery and metallic flavor. A better alternative is to chop it up finely and add it to your drink so that its flavor meshes with the complementary tomato and spirit base to elevate the entirety of your sipping experience.
How to give your Bloody Mary a parsley upgrade
No one wants to the occasional parsley bit stuck in their teeth or back of their throat. To avoid these potential scenarios and make a better Bloody Mary, you can always muddle the parsley. Just as you would with any other herb, muddle the chopped leaves with some juice, strain it, and then add the liquid to your cocktail. You can also puree the leaves in a blender with the tomato juice; just give it some time to sit so that the flavors can steep before adding the rest of your Bloody Mary ingredients.
Parsley pairs well with other ingredients that would work in your Bloody Mary too, including seasonings in your spice cabinet. Try pairing your muddled parsley Bloody Mary with cumin for warmth, or matching it with a black garlic and salted rim for a flavorful, umami, and subtly sweet contrast. It also is in good company with celery, which can be juiced and added to the cocktail with the parsley, reserved as a garnish, or both.