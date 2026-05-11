The High-End Olive Oil Spray You Can Casually Pick Up At Dollar Tree For A Fraction Of The Price
Between quick snacks, helpful storage containers, cookware and more, there are a number of hidden gems in Dollar Tree's grocery aisles that you shouldn't overlook. For those who want a lighter touch when it comes to cooking fats, spray olive oils are a breeze. One of the very best varieties, Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray, is available at Dollar Tree for a cheaper price than most mainstream grocery stores.
Tasting Table previously named Bertolli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil the hands-down best quality cooking oil spray you can purchase, attributing this choice to the oil's great taste, ease of use, and value for the price. While the Bertolli product available at Dollar Tree is not the organic variety, it is certainly still a dependable olive oil spray from a reliable brand at an accessible price. Retailing for around $3.75 depending on location, this is a much better price in comparison to groceries elsewhere that sell the same 4.9-ounce bottle for $6 to $8.
What's more, there are a number of cooking spray hacks that will make the most of this Dollar Tree find with ease. From greasing pans to keeping avocados from going brown, and much more, this is one affordably priced olive oil spray you'll want to keep stocked in your pantry. It's also helpful for preparing a number of your favorite recipes.
Tips for using Dollar Tree's Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray
It's important to store your olive oil spray properly, much like you would a regular bottle of olive oil to keep it fresh. In fact, doing so is even more crucial with a spray bottle as the contents are under pressure. Any olive oil should be kept in a cool, dry place away from sunlight or heat such as a pantry.
When working your Bertolli olive oil spray, it's also a good idea to use a light touch to achieve even coating on whatever surface or food you're spraying. A little bit goes a long way and you can always spray more, whereas removing excess can be difficult if not impossible. Olive oil spray is great for coating sliced veggies and acting as a binder to allow your choice of seasonings to stick properly. This is particularly ideal for oven-roasting vegetables or making homemade veggie chips or fries in your air fryer.
Another thing to keep in mind about this Dollar Tree find is that cooking spray should not be used on nonstick pans or cookware as this can negatively affect the coating already present. Still, there are so many uses for this high-quality and reasonably priced olive oil spray. It's simply a matter of grabbing a bottle at your local Dollar Tree and exercising your culinary creativity.