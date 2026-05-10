Repurpose An Old Bread Box Into A Coffee Bar With Extra Storage

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As your social media feed might tell you, there are countless vintage kitchen finds that have become trendy again. People aren't shy about sharing the kitchen utensils they buy secondhand and how they give them new life (and jobs) in their kitchen. One great example of an upscaled vintage find? A bread box, which can double as a covert storage area for your coffee bar.

Bread boxes were initially used to prevent pests from noshing on bread and keep it fresher for longer, but the pull-down lid allows them to easily conceal coffee-making tools, too. You can keep the mugs on top if yours has a single, front-opening drawer, while the inside should have enough space to hide small items like portafilters, spare espresso mugs, tamps, and more. You can add stickers to your box, or potentially paint one made from wood so it matches your kitchen aesthetic. Then when company comes knocking, simply shut the drawer to keep the mess tucked away.