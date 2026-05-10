Repurpose An Old Bread Box Into A Coffee Bar With Extra Storage
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As your social media feed might tell you, there are countless vintage kitchen finds that have become trendy again. People aren't shy about sharing the kitchen utensils they buy secondhand and how they give them new life (and jobs) in their kitchen. One great example of an upscaled vintage find? A bread box, which can double as a covert storage area for your coffee bar.
Bread boxes were initially used to prevent pests from noshing on bread and keep it fresher for longer, but the pull-down lid allows them to easily conceal coffee-making tools, too. You can keep the mugs on top if yours has a single, front-opening drawer, while the inside should have enough space to hide small items like portafilters, spare espresso mugs, tamps, and more. You can add stickers to your box, or potentially paint one made from wood so it matches your kitchen aesthetic. Then when company comes knocking, simply shut the drawer to keep the mess tucked away.
Other uses for a bread drawer
If you don't have an extensive at-home coffee setup, the good news is that there are tons of other potential uses for the bread box you picked up at Goodwill. It can store more than just bread: Knick-knacks, spice jars, and keys can all fit into them, allowing you to conceal clutter and keep it away from prying eyes. If you keep a ton of supplement containers on your bathroom counter or near the kitchen sink, you can always toss them into the bread box to keep them neat and organized.
It may take you a while to find a bread box that fits your aesthetic, seeing as they aren't the most popular item that people are dropping off at thrift stores. If your local Goodwill comes up empty, Amazon has options. The RoyalHouse Natural Bamboo Roll Top Bread Box, for example, is functional size and would make a great addition to minimalist and non-minimalist kitchens alike, while Kitsure Bread Box is taller than it is wide — making it perfect for your coffee mugs and canisters.