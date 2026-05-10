The Real Meaning Behind 'Moe's' In Moe's Southwest Grill (It's Not Someone's Name)

Moe's personality has certainly contributed to its colorful history and robust menu. After a lawsuit from rock legend Jerry Garcia's heirs, both the singer's likeness and the Alfredo Garcia fajita were removed from stores. But even after this mixup, Moe's operates over 500 locations throughout the United States, where holidays like the National Day of Rock 'n Roll are celebrated with specials. The brand has also partnered with brands like Game of Kittens for exclusive giveaways and developed unique limited-menu items with Cheez-It.

On the menu side of things, new offerings like grilled burrito dippers keep regulars refreshing their social media feeds, while standard orders like the chain's famous queso and the Homewrecker burrito help maintain a loyal customer base — especially when included in holiday promotions for Cinco de Mayo. Meals can be customized with choices of protein like steak, beef, chicken, or tofu; black or pinto beans, seasoned or cilantro rice; grilled peppers and onions; shredded cheese and lettuce; pico and corn salsa; and sour cream.

With sauces like the Hard Rock & Roll sauce, chili lime sauce, Moe's sauce, chipotle ranch, and poblano crema, the sky is the limit when it comes to adding more flavor to bowls, quesadillas, nachos, salads, and tacos. Deals like buy-one-get-one specials on National Burrito Day and free chips and salsa add to the fun, keeping the brand fresh for fans who have heard "Welcome to Moe's" since the start.