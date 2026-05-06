Why Buc-Ee's Is Suing Another Rival Convenience Store

Buc-ee's is known, in large part, for its sheer size. An average roadside fuel stop might have around 16 to 20 gas pumps for customers. But at a Buc-ee's, that number is likely to be closer to 120. This obsession with size extends beyond the number of pumps as well, with the brand holding world records for both the largest convenience store and the longest car wash. Now, it seems, the brand may also be pursuing a record for the most litigious mascot.

On May 1, 2026, the Texas-based chain filed a lawsuit against a small Georgia convenience store chain, Teddy's Market, alleging trademark infringement based on the similarity of the brand's logo to that of Buc-ee's. The Buc-ee's logo is certainly a significant feature of the brand. The buck-toothed beaver wearing a red hat and set against a yellow background is an image recognizable from several highway miles off, calling in all would-be customers. But the branding extends well beyond just signage, with Buc-ee's locations putting up bronze statues of the beaver mascot outside of stores and slinging colorfully named snacks like Beaver Nuggets inside.

The question, however, isn't how important this cartoon beaver is to the Buc-ee's brand, but rather how similar the Teddy's mascot actually is. According to the claims made in the lawsuit, Teddy's built its brand around a cartoon animal designed from the start to look like the cartoon beaver in question. The name, too, was called into question, with Buc-ee's noting that Teddy's has the same number of letters and syllables. It even ends with the same sound.