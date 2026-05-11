This Is How Far $5 Could Take You With The McDonald's Breakfast Menu In The '80s
Inflation is one of the few constants in life. While the internet is full of nostalgia for discontinued foods that we may never see again, there's something to be said for the prices we're probably never going to see again either. For instance, looking back at a menu from the 1980s might make you feel a little pain in your heart (and your wallet) compared to contemporary prices. In some places, you might pay as much as $4 for a single hash brown at McDonald's. Compared to what you could do with $5 in the '80s, it's hard to believe.
In 2025, the average price of a McDonald's hash brown in the U.S. was $2.38. With $5, you'd barely be able to get two of them without considering additional taxes. In the '80s, however, McDonald's offered a veritable crispy potato feast. At $0.45 a piece, you could buy 11 hash browns with your $5. For something more complete, an orange juice, two hash browns, and two Sausage McMuffins would come out to only $3.13. Toss in a $1.65 side of scrambled eggs, and you'd still have change before tax.
A simple and balanced breakfast with an Egg McMuffin, hash brown, and coffee likewise cost under $2. You could even swap the Egg McMuffin for a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, which we think is the best breakfast sandwich on the menu, and it would come out to the same price. The fact that you and a friend could split $5, both get a meal, and leave with a buck still in your pocket is hard to imagine today.
McDeals in the '80s
For a more filling meal with extra carbs, '80s McDonald's offered hot cakes, a Sausage McMuffin, and an orange juice for just over $2. For only a few cents more, you could double down on protein and order hot cakes with sausage, a Sausage McMuffin, and a coffee. Sadly, the '80s had no McGriddles, so you'd have to make your own at home. Sausage fanatics could use their $5 to order five Sausage McMuffins, plus a large coffee, for only $4.90, or four Sausage McMuffins with Egg and a small coffee for $4.95 to ensure that your day starts with a proper protein boost.
Today, a Sausage McMuffin with Egg averages around $6.59, and, in some locations, can get much higher. That's just for the sandwich, not the meal, which has topped $10 in some areas. Back in the '80s, you could have ordered hot cakes at $0.69, two Sausage McMuffins with Egg at $2.30, three hash browns at $1.35, and a large coffee at $0.45 for a total of $4.69. With some change left over, you'd get plenty of protein, carbs, and caffeine to start your day, and there's no way you wouldn't feel full. Based on numbers from HackTheMenu and the $6.59 Sausage McMuffins with Egg figure, that same meal would cost over $30 today.
If there is some good news, it's that, after facing criticism over higher prices, McDonald's introduced a few new deals in March 2026. That included a $4 McMuffin, hash brown, and coffee breakfast. Sure, that was $2.05 back in the '80s, but it's still better than paying $10.