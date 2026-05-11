This Is How Far $5 Could Take You With The McDonald's Breakfast Menu In The '80s

Inflation is one of the few constants in life. While the internet is full of nostalgia for discontinued foods that we may never see again, there's something to be said for the prices we're probably never going to see again either. For instance, looking back at a menu from the 1980s might make you feel a little pain in your heart (and your wallet) compared to contemporary prices. In some places, you might pay as much as $4 for a single hash brown at McDonald's. Compared to what you could do with $5 in the '80s, it's hard to believe.

In 2025, the average price of a McDonald's hash brown in the U.S. was $2.38. With $5, you'd barely be able to get two of them without considering additional taxes. In the '80s, however, McDonald's offered a veritable crispy potato feast. At $0.45 a piece, you could buy 11 hash browns with your $5. For something more complete, an orange juice, two hash browns, and two Sausage McMuffins would come out to only $3.13. Toss in a $1.65 side of scrambled eggs, and you'd still have change before tax.

A simple and balanced breakfast with an Egg McMuffin, hash brown, and coffee likewise cost under $2. You could even swap the Egg McMuffin for a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, which we think is the best breakfast sandwich on the menu, and it would come out to the same price. The fact that you and a friend could split $5, both get a meal, and leave with a buck still in your pocket is hard to imagine today.