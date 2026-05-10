'They Are Divine' — The $65 Gourmet Cookie Dough Delights Costco Customers Can't Stop Buying

Buying a pack of 90 cookies for $64.99 might be a bit daunting, especially if you've never tried them before. You may not be sure if you really like them, and that's totally understandable — but the largely positive reviews for this product say a lot. One Costco customer wrote, "I was [leery] at first cause I'm a critic when it comes to chocolate chip cookies and so is my son, but it passed the test with flying colors!" The same customer noted that they were also hesitant about the large number of cookies, but that after a week, they had just 39 left.

Other customers have described the taste of David's Cookies as "delicious" and so "yummy." One reviewer even said, "they are divine," and another described the texture as "just-right crunchiness, [with] big chocolate chunks." Beyond the cookies themselves, though, many are impressed and happy with how simple they are to bake. "It was easy to pop them in the oven for 12 minutes to bake them," a reviewer wrote. Although the reviews for this product are generally glowing, a few customers have complained about the dough arriving melted and inedible.

One reviewer largely blamed this on the postal service. In their review, they noted that the box was "totally defrosted by the time it was delivered," while another mentioned that the cookie dough arrived "without sufficient ice packs." This is certainly something to keep in mind if you plan on ordering David's Cookies from Costco, but generally, the good reviews for these cookies outshine the bad, so they're one Costco frozen food that's worth making room in your freezer for.