'They Are Divine' — The $65 Gourmet Cookie Dough Delights Costco Customers Can't Stop Buying
If you're a Costco shopper, you know that the store's bakery is full of tasty baked goods. From its savory jalapeño cheddar loaf to its sweet and buttery croissants, the options are endless — and hard to resist. If you've sampled just about everything the bakery has to offer and are looking for something new, check Costco's website. There, you'll find an underrated, unsuspecting box of 90 pre-portioned pieces David's Cookies frozen cookie dough that, when baked, are a total delight that Costco customers can't stop buying.
David's Cookies has been around since 1979. Today, it offers a wide range of baked goods from scones to cakes, and — perhaps most notably — cookies. You can order custom boxes of cookie dough in various flavors and sizes directly from the David's Cookies website. However, if you're an Executive Costco member and want to earn rewards — plus free shipping — Costco sells a 90-piece pack of David's Cookies' Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Frozen Cookie Dough for $64.99. This might sound like a hefty price tag for cookie dough, but according to customers, it's absolutely worth it.
David's Cookies are an online-only Costco item, so once your order is delivered, all you have to do is preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, place the frozen cookies onto an ungreased baking sheet, and bake them for 12 to 14 minutes, or until they're slightly golden brown.
These cookies will impress even the toughest of cookie critics
Buying a pack of 90 cookies for $64.99 might be a bit daunting, especially if you've never tried them before. You may not be sure if you really like them, and that's totally understandable — but the largely positive reviews for this product say a lot. One Costco customer wrote, "I was [leery] at first cause I'm a critic when it comes to chocolate chip cookies and so is my son, but it passed the test with flying colors!" The same customer noted that they were also hesitant about the large number of cookies, but that after a week, they had just 39 left.
Other customers have described the taste of David's Cookies as "delicious" and so "yummy." One reviewer even said, "they are divine," and another described the texture as "just-right crunchiness, [with] big chocolate chunks." Beyond the cookies themselves, though, many are impressed and happy with how simple they are to bake. "It was easy to pop them in the oven for 12 minutes to bake them," a reviewer wrote. Although the reviews for this product are generally glowing, a few customers have complained about the dough arriving melted and inedible.
One reviewer largely blamed this on the postal service. In their review, they noted that the box was "totally defrosted by the time it was delivered," while another mentioned that the cookie dough arrived "without sufficient ice packs." This is certainly something to keep in mind if you plan on ordering David's Cookies from Costco, but generally, the good reviews for these cookies outshine the bad, so they're one Costco frozen food that's worth making room in your freezer for.