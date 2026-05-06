Ted Turner's Old West-Themed Restaurant Chain Is Famous For This Unique Meat

Ted Turner may be remembered as the larger-than-life media mogul who founded CNN and once owned the Atlanta Braves (along with being Jane Fonda's ex-husband), but his legacy actually goes way beyond broadcasting and business. Along the way, he also became one of the country's most influential private conservationists — and it's Turner we can thank for bringing back the bison. The American buffalo once roamed this country in vast herds, but nearly became extinct in the 19th century thanks to drought, horseback hunting, and intentional slaughter by the U.S. army. Turner advocated for bringing bison back into the American diet, and that mission ultimately shaped Ted's Montana Grill.

Turner co-founded Ted's Montana Grill in 2002 along with restaurateur George W. McKerrow, the founder of LongHorn Steakhouse. The Old West-inspired chain leaned hard into frontier nostalgia, with plenty of dark wood, cast-iron accents, and cowboy imagery. But what really made the restaurant stand out was its focus on bison meat. Turner believed bison was an even better alternative than beef steak, and he wasn't afraid to invest in the idea.

Back then, bison was still a relatively niche menu item in mainstream dining. Despite the fact that many people believed the myth that bison would taste too gamey, the Montana Grill's signature dishes include bison burgers, meatloaf, brisket, and short ribs. Bison is indeed inherently healthier and higher-quality meat than beef.