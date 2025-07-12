The Beef Steak Alternative You Shouldn't Knock Until You've Tried

When it comes to steak, most people think beef and stop there. But there's another red meat that's been winning over chefs and anyone looking for something a little different: bison. The flavor is rich, the texture is tender, and it's deeply rooted in American history.

Bison steak appears similar to beef, but you'll notice the difference if you look closely: The meat is a much darker, deeper red and typically much leaner. U.S. regulations around bison farming are strict, and although some bison are grain-finished, the animals are nearly always raised on open pasture. This is partly because bison don't tolerate crowding or industrial farming the way cattle do, but it's also because they're managed as both a heritage and a sacred animal. For many Native nations, the buffalo holds deep spiritual and cultural meaning. The attempted, and nearly successful eradication of the buffalo in the 19th century was a tool of conquest and cultural destruction; today's bison ranching often works in partnership with tribal nations and conservation groups.

If you're used to the marbling of a classic ribeye, bison's leanness might seem less appealing, but don't let that put you off. It's naturally tender, with a clear, mineral flavor and no off-notes or gaminess. Bison is worth a place on your plate, especially if you're curious about flavor, nutrition, or the broader story of American food.