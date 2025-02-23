How To Cook Bison Steak Like A Pro

While steaks most often refer to beef, bison is another type of protein that makes for a delicious steak dinner. Of course, chances are that you aren't as familiar with cooking bison as you might be with beef or ham steaks. Although bison steaks don't taste incredibly different from the beef alternative, you will still want to cook the meat properly to maximize flavor. This is why we spoke to celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern — who is participating in this year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival — in search of his expert advice.

"A great bison tomahawk on the grill is one of my favorite cuts of meat to enjoy," the chef says. "I char it and serve it rare [or] medium rare and prefer it to beef." Tomahawks are great, but like beef, there are other cuts of bison steak out there, such as sirloin, that also benefit from the grill. Bison meat is thought to be mildly sweeter compared to beef, so the smoky flavors of the grill will complement the meat's natural flavor profiles. Those perfect char marks will also look appetizing and will provide a crust on the outside of the bison. Still unsure? You can always apply our essential grilling tips and tricks to bison steaks, as you would any other meat, for a chef-worthy meal.