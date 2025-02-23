How To Cook Bison Steak Like A Pro
While steaks most often refer to beef, bison is another type of protein that makes for a delicious steak dinner. Of course, chances are that you aren't as familiar with cooking bison as you might be with beef or ham steaks. Although bison steaks don't taste incredibly different from the beef alternative, you will still want to cook the meat properly to maximize flavor. This is why we spoke to celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern — who is participating in this year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival — in search of his expert advice.
"A great bison tomahawk on the grill is one of my favorite cuts of meat to enjoy," the chef says. "I char it and serve it rare [or] medium rare and prefer it to beef." Tomahawks are great, but like beef, there are other cuts of bison steak out there, such as sirloin, that also benefit from the grill. Bison meat is thought to be mildly sweeter compared to beef, so the smoky flavors of the grill will complement the meat's natural flavor profiles. Those perfect char marks will also look appetizing and will provide a crust on the outside of the bison. Still unsure? You can always apply our essential grilling tips and tricks to bison steaks, as you would any other meat, for a chef-worthy meal.
Other cooking tips for bison steaks
To pull off a chef-approved bison tomahawk, fire up the grill to a low heat. Due to the large cut, it could take upwards of 45 minutes to reach medium rare, which is when the internal temperature hits 130 degrees Fahrenheit. As Zimmern suggests to create a nice char, be sure to sear the meat for five minutes per side at high heat. Like your favorite beef steak, allow the meat to rest after cooking and before cutting into it so that the juices have time to redistribute rather than leak onto the cutting board. For smaller bison steaks, such as ribeyes, three to four minutes per side should be enough time to reach that medium rare temperature.
Hopefully, you can find fresh bison steaks to try out Zimmern's cooking tips. Since bison is not as common as beef, the best way to thaw frozen bison meat is to defrost it in the fridge. When your fresh or frozen bison steaks are ready, season generously with salt and black pepper to enhance the flavor. Another way to infuse flavor and tenderize the meat is to make a marinade with ingredients like olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and soy sauce. For more on the meat, be aware of this bison myth you can stop believing.
