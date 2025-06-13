Here's Exactly How To Tell If The Meat You're Buying Isn't Ethical

Consumers are increasingly aware of the origin and quality of the products they purchase, and this is especially true when it comes to what they eat. Among other growing trends in the food sector, the demand for ethically raised meat is rising as people prioritize sustainability, animal welfare, and their own health. However, with all the greenwashing that goes on in the industry, how can we know for certain that the meat we are buying is ethically raised and sourced? Tasting Table chatted with Jon Urbana, founder of KOW Steaks, who knows a thing or two about meat as the sixth generation of a farming and ranching family in Southwest Iowa.

There are many reasons to seek ethically-raised meats, from wanting a better quality of life for the animals to practices that respect the environment. And while both issues are larger than a single shopping trip and will always create debate, it's important that we, as consumers, add our little grain of salt to contribute. To start, Urbana says, "Watch out for overly commercial packaging, vague labels, and meat from major national chains."

While it is likely that the meat sold at the grocery store in which you shop was not produced at a local farm, you might still find good organic and grass-fed options from smaller farms that raise healthy animals that are treated with respect. "If it's mass-produced, it's probably not ethical," says Urbana. Shopping from a local butcher or a reputable grocery store such as Whole Foods is a good place to start. You can ask questions and see the meat directly at the counter, which often displays labels that include farm names and places of origin so that you can research to see how the animals were raised.