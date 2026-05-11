Yes, You Can Buy Texas Roadhouse Steak Sauce — Here Are The Grocery Stores That Sell Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"If it's a good steak, you don't need sauce" is a common sentiment among steak lovers. However, that opinion isn't shared by all, especially fans of Texas Roadhouse — a place that serves up some great steaks and bottled steak sauces. In 2024, those sauces became available in stores thanks to The Marzetti Company, which produces them for retail. But after only two years on store shelves, fans have had a tough time finding them — and there's a reason for that. While you can get your hands on some, the sauce isn't available at the same places it originally launched.

The largest places to get both the bold and rich Classic Steak Sauce and the smoky and tangy Roadhouse Gold Steak Sauce are Meijer, Weis, or Amazon. If you just want a bottle of the classic sauce, you can find it at H-E-B, Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods, and Walmart. While Texas Roadhouse advertised its availability at all Kroger, Giant, Schnucks, Food City, and Albertson's locations, they were not stocked at the time of writing. However, there are quite a few regional stores that are carrying the sauces too.

Martin's Food Markets in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia; Jerry's Foods in Minnesota; and Woodman's in the Wisconsin area are a few examples of regional stores that carry Texas Roadhouse steak sauce. Fans have also claimed you can buy the sauces in the restaurants, so it may be a good idea to ask your server if you can't find them in local stores.