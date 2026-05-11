Yes, You Can Buy Texas Roadhouse Steak Sauce — Here Are The Grocery Stores That Sell Them
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"If it's a good steak, you don't need sauce" is a common sentiment among steak lovers. However, that opinion isn't shared by all, especially fans of Texas Roadhouse — a place that serves up some great steaks and bottled steak sauces. In 2024, those sauces became available in stores thanks to The Marzetti Company, which produces them for retail. But after only two years on store shelves, fans have had a tough time finding them — and there's a reason for that. While you can get your hands on some, the sauce isn't available at the same places it originally launched.
The largest places to get both the bold and rich Classic Steak Sauce and the smoky and tangy Roadhouse Gold Steak Sauce are Meijer, Weis, or Amazon. If you just want a bottle of the classic sauce, you can find it at H-E-B, Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods, and Walmart. While Texas Roadhouse advertised its availability at all Kroger, Giant, Schnucks, Food City, and Albertson's locations, they were not stocked at the time of writing. However, there are quite a few regional stores that are carrying the sauces too.
Martin's Food Markets in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia; Jerry's Foods in Minnesota; and Woodman's in the Wisconsin area are a few examples of regional stores that carry Texas Roadhouse steak sauce. Fans have also claimed you can buy the sauces in the restaurants, so it may be a good idea to ask your server if you can't find them in local stores.
If you love Texas Roadhouse, you can buy more than its sauce at grocery stores
It's hard to make a steak taste quite as good as Texas Roadhouse, but you don't need a steak to use this sauce. According to fans, this sauce is perfect when dribbled on a baked potato. One Facebook user said, "My son loves it, and it doesn't go on his steak! He puts it on a roll with a rattlesnake bite and the appetizer hot chicken bites." In a comment, another Facebook user confessed it would be dangerous for them to have it, as they'd be "dipping all kinds of things in it."
To get even more of that Texas Roadhouse flavor in your home, fans of the steakhouse can also enjoy the restaurant's famous fresh-baked rolls and butter spread anytime they like. The rolls come frozen, packaged in a bakeable tray, and are available in a 12-pack of mini versions. The Texas Roadhouse Honey Cinnamon and Original Whipped Buttery Spread can also be purchased separately in an average-sized 7.35-ounce tub.
The restaurant also partnered with West Madison Foods to offer three dairy dips that pay homage to the brand's famous appetizer tastes: Fried Pickle Dip, Cactus Blossom Dip, and Rattlesnake Bites Dip. These dips are available in 12-ounce containers. But these tasty treats look to be as elusive as the steak sauces. So, keep your eyes open for Texas Roadhouse items in stores and changes coming from Texas Roadhouse in 2026.