The Nutty Pantry Staple That Turns Cucumber Salad From Drab To Fab

We're probably not alone in saying that "salads" are exponentially better when they don't involve any lettuce at all. From fresh fruit salads to the iconic and versatile chicken salad, there are endless "salad" options out there that ditch the leafy greens for flavor and textural diversity. But one of the most forgotten-about options? Cucumber salad.

This salad is all about freshness. Most recipes keep it simple (like our three-ingredient variation, which calls for avocado and cocktail onions), but add flavor with unique ingredients. The next time you try your hand at cucumber salad, try adding peanut butter to the equation.

Sure, it doesn't scream "freshness" like a vinaigrette or herbs, but it does add a complex depth to a cucumber salad that other ingredients can only dream about offering. Peanut butter is salty and, yes, nutty, which will highlight the salty notes in other seasonings, like soy sauce or tamari. You can whip up a spicy satay-inspired peanut dressing, adding oil to thin it, and tossing it with your fresh cukes for a punchy starter.