The Shark Tank Seafood Chain Customers Say Falls Short On Value

Winning a deal on "Shark Tank" definitely doesn't guarantee lasting success for restaurants, as few industries are more competitive. One eatery that beat the odds is Cousins Maine Lobster, a seafood-slinging food truck that not only grew into a nationwide chain, but became the most successful food brand in "Shark Tank" history. However, sales numbers don't always equate to a perfect reputation, and customers now call Cousins an overpriced seafood chain that isn't worth it.

Cousins Maine Lobster founders Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2012, luckily landing a deal with Barbara Corcoran, but some feel like the hype is a bait-and-switch. Multiple Cousins customers report paying $50 for a meal of average-tasting food in stingy portions. One Reddit user wrote, "Was super excited to try but it was not worth the $50 for two lobster rolls and boring tots ... felt ripped off." Another Redditor paid even more, only to get "Very little lobster in our tacos and other items. It was disappointing after $75". Yet another user coughed up $32 for a Cousins roll with extra lobster, yet received an under-stuffed sandwich the size of a hot dog.

Even diners who enjoy Cousins' lobster take issue with the portions, saying a single roll won't fill anyone's stomach. The chain's lobster bisque also gets a lot of flack for being overpriced and underwhelming. One Reddit user said they wasted $19.49 for "one piece of lobster in the bisque," as well as gritty clam chowder.