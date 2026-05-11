The Shark Tank Seafood Chain Customers Say Falls Short On Value
Winning a deal on "Shark Tank" definitely doesn't guarantee lasting success for restaurants, as few industries are more competitive. One eatery that beat the odds is Cousins Maine Lobster, a seafood-slinging food truck that not only grew into a nationwide chain, but became the most successful food brand in "Shark Tank" history. However, sales numbers don't always equate to a perfect reputation, and customers now call Cousins an overpriced seafood chain that isn't worth it.
Cousins Maine Lobster founders Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2012, luckily landing a deal with Barbara Corcoran, but some feel like the hype is a bait-and-switch. Multiple Cousins customers report paying $50 for a meal of average-tasting food in stingy portions. One Reddit user wrote, "Was super excited to try but it was not worth the $50 for two lobster rolls and boring tots ... felt ripped off." Another Redditor paid even more, only to get "Very little lobster in our tacos and other items. It was disappointing after $75". Yet another user coughed up $32 for a Cousins roll with extra lobster, yet received an under-stuffed sandwich the size of a hot dog.
Even diners who enjoy Cousins' lobster take issue with the portions, saying a single roll won't fill anyone's stomach. The chain's lobster bisque also gets a lot of flack for being overpriced and underwhelming. One Reddit user said they wasted $19.49 for "one piece of lobster in the bisque," as well as gritty clam chowder.
Inconsistent quality leads to mixed reviews for Cousins Maine Lobster
We can't rip on Cousins Maine Lobster too hard for not pricing its food at a steal. Lobster's already-high price has steadily climbed since the 2010s, and as of 2026, some Boston restaurants charge nearly $50 per lobster roll, twice the price of Cousins' (via NBC). Still, many seafood lovers will shell out for top-notch lobster, and some say that's where this "Shark Tank" winner loses out.
One peeved Reddit user complained of "Dry lobster in a dry bun with not a stitch of mayonnaise or seasoning ... if I'm paying someone $25, I expect it done ... correct." Customers also report finding crunchy cartilage and shell fragments in their rolls. Meanwhile, a reviewer on TripAdvisor was lucky enough to get a big portion of meat, but said "I wish I didn't," as "The lobster was definitely not fresh ... rubbery and flavorless."
With all of this said, Cousins could never achieve its level of success without loyal fans who are willing to pay. "It's very expensive but delicious," said one Reddit user. "[The prices aren't] any different than other food trucks in our area." Another defender said, "the price point is comparable to most other fast-casual chains ... Lobster rolls are just expensive." Many more customers love Cousins because lobster rolls are otherwise scarce where they live. If you rarely get to enjoy lobster and catch Cousins on a good day, you might walk away from the truck happy. Just come prepared with a full wallet.