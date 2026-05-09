This Popular Herb Changes Fast In Warm Weather — Here's How To Stay Ahead Of It

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If you recently started your own at-home herb garden, you may be surprised to see how some change with the seasons. Many can transition from having healthy, vibrant leaves with rapid growth cycles to experiencing dormancy, bolting, drying out, and even dying from heat stress. One herb that is particularly vulnerable to warm weather changes is cilantro, but there are ways to stay steps ahead.

Cilantro is one of America's most popular yet controversial herbs, and it's a staple for a variety of dishes due to its bright, citrusy flavor and vibrant color. It is a cool-season herb, which means that it can be planted in the shade during early fall or spring. Though it can handle light frost, it grows best in mild climates with temperatures between 50 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit. When the weather starts to heat up, the plant will bolt. This means that it will start to grow taller stems that will flower and seed, and it will stop producing leaves. Existing leaves will develop a bitter taste, and eventually, the plant will turn brown and die.

Since there's no perfect substitute for cilantro, delaying any bolting will help you get the most out of each plant. The most effective way to do this is to start from the seed. Choose slow-bolt varieties like Back to the Roots Organic Slow Bolting Cilantro Seeds, which are only $2.98 per pack at Home Depot. You should also harvest your plant regularly, as this may stimulate further growth and slow bolting. Your plant can be harvested at any stage after growing for several weeks — just don't remove more than 30% of the plant at one time.