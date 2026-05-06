The Hands-Down Best Deal Seniors Can Get Anytime At IHOP
Some things just get better with age: your sense of self, your wisdom, and your ability to get a variety of things at a discount. Let us not forget that many restaurants offer senior discounts starting at age 55. So, you don't necessarily have to feel "over the hill," to reap the benefits of a good deal. One of the best places to take advantage of your age is at IHOP. The popular diner chain has a specific 55+ menu with all sorts of goodies on it.
For dollars less, you can order three different breakfast dishes and two seafood platters on IHOP's 55+ menu. Prices vary depending on location, but here's what you'll find at the Lynnwood, Washington location. You can get famous Breakfast Sampler — a fluffy pancake with a side of eggs, bacon, and hash browns — is $11.49 ($18.49 on the regular menu). Or get the Thick 'N Fluffy French Toast for $9.99 ($12.99 on the regular menu). You can even order a Rise 'N Shine plate, which is just eggs, bacon, and hash browns, for $11.99 — this is usually a side for most orders on IHOP's main menu.
And we can't forget about lunch. Order a Crispy Fish Plate with fries on the 55+ menu for $10.79, and save $5. The regular menu's platter does have a larger portion, but at $15.59, you'll be happy you opted for the former. You can even get a Crispy Shrimp platter for $10.29 ($15.59 on the regular menu). Talk about major deals!
Which 55+ menu item has the best deal?
While there is technically no "senior discount" at IHOP, verifying your age to access the 55+ menu will surely pay off. The best deal is definitely the Breakfast Sampler: For $7 less, you can get a taste of just about everything on the iconic breakfast menu. The meal is a little smaller on the 55+ menu (you'll only get one pancake and one egg instead of two and less meat), but it'll taste equally delicious. Plus, you can still enjoy unlimited free coffee refills at most locations.
Some people may think this 68-year-old chain isn't worth it anymore, but with perks like this, it's hard to resist. While the 55+ menu is intended for senior customers, some people under the age limit have been able to order off the menu online or for takeout. Still, several locations may ask for identification, and only allow you order if you're dining in. Either way, you'll get a sensible portion, a better deal, and you'll likely skirt the 13 items to avoid ordering at IHOP, like the burgers.