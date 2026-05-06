The Hands-Down Best Deal Seniors Can Get Anytime At IHOP

Some things just get better with age: your sense of self, your wisdom, and your ability to get a variety of things at a discount. Let us not forget that many restaurants offer senior discounts starting at age 55. So, you don't necessarily have to feel "over the hill," to reap the benefits of a good deal. One of the best places to take advantage of your age is at IHOP. The popular diner chain has a specific 55+ menu with all sorts of goodies on it.

For dollars less, you can order three different breakfast dishes and two seafood platters on IHOP's 55+ menu. Prices vary depending on location, but here's what you'll find at the Lynnwood, Washington location. You can get famous Breakfast Sampler — a fluffy pancake with a side of eggs, bacon, and hash browns — is $11.49 ($18.49 on the regular menu). Or get the Thick 'N Fluffy French Toast for $9.99 ($12.99 on the regular menu). You can even order a Rise 'N Shine plate, which is just eggs, bacon, and hash browns, for $11.99 — this is usually a side for most orders on IHOP's main menu.

And we can't forget about lunch. Order a Crispy Fish Plate with fries on the 55+ menu for $10.79, and save $5. The regular menu's platter does have a larger portion, but at $15.59, you'll be happy you opted for the former. You can even get a Crispy Shrimp platter for $10.29 ($15.59 on the regular menu). Talk about major deals!