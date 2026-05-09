The Best Brewery Experience Relies On One Factor Some People Overlook

Brewery staff can really elevate your experience, which is why, according to Josh Penney, exhibiting kindness and curiosity towards them is key. "When a brewery staff is knowledgeable about the product they're pouring, it shows that they truly care and want to be the conduit from the brewer to the patron," he explained. Choosing a good beer is more complicated than you'd think, but brewery staff are there to help you — so you should take advantage of their knowledge. "Just like knowledgeable waitstaff at a restaurant or a sommelier, it greatly elevates the experience to something really special and memorable," he said.

Penney recommended asking questions to get the most out of your brewery experience, especially if it's one you've never visited. "I always like to ask the staff what they're most excited about at that moment," he said. Whether it be a hoppy new pilsner or a malty brown ale, the types of beer out there are endless, and even if you're a certified Cicerone, you might be curious about the specific brewery's methods, techniques, and flavors. This can also help you find your new favorite brew. "A lot of the time you can be very pleasantly surprised when you're given a pour of something you might have initially looked over had you not taken the time to inquire," he explained.