The Best Brewery Experience Relies On One Factor Some People Overlook
Crisp IPAs and punchy sours might be what you envision for a weekend happy hour, but what truly makes a brewery stand out among all of the best breweries in the U.S. is its convivial atmosphere. Whether you're a casual drinker looking for a buzz, or a craft enthusiast fascinated by all things brewing, the experience is ultimately what you make of it — and how you treat the staff plays a huge part in that. Josh Penney, head brewer at Threes Brewing in Brooklyn, New York, explained to Tasting Table why your attitude towards staff members can make or break a great brewery experience.
"There's absolutely no reason to be disrespectful or rude to staff anywhere," Penney said. "It usually shows how insecure someone is when they feel the need to disrespect someone else and it just kills the vibe." This rule goes for all types of establishments, from restaurants to grocery stores to wine bars. Beyond causing an unnecessary scene, being disrespectful towards brewery staff can prohibit you from having an excellent, educational experience. They're there to share their knowledge with you, and they want you to have a good time, so disrespect will only make your experience worse.
When visiting a brewery, kindness and curiosity go a long way
Brewery staff can really elevate your experience, which is why, according to Josh Penney, exhibiting kindness and curiosity towards them is key. "When a brewery staff is knowledgeable about the product they're pouring, it shows that they truly care and want to be the conduit from the brewer to the patron," he explained. Choosing a good beer is more complicated than you'd think, but brewery staff are there to help you — so you should take advantage of their knowledge. "Just like knowledgeable waitstaff at a restaurant or a sommelier, it greatly elevates the experience to something really special and memorable," he said.
Penney recommended asking questions to get the most out of your brewery experience, especially if it's one you've never visited. "I always like to ask the staff what they're most excited about at that moment," he said. Whether it be a hoppy new pilsner or a malty brown ale, the types of beer out there are endless, and even if you're a certified Cicerone, you might be curious about the specific brewery's methods, techniques, and flavors. This can also help you find your new favorite brew. "A lot of the time you can be very pleasantly surprised when you're given a pour of something you might have initially looked over had you not taken the time to inquire," he explained.