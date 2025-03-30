12 Common Rude Behaviors To Avoid At A Wine Bar

We love opening up a bottle of wine at home to enjoy with dinner, but there's something about going to a wine bar that enhances the wine-drinking experience. Not only do you get to try a wider variety of wine than you might have the opportunity to at home, but you'll also benefit from the expertise of the employees who work there. What better way to learn more about wine ... or just have a fun date night? But as with any public space, there are certain rude behaviors you'll want to avoid when you go to a wine bar if you want to have the best possible experience (and not seriously annoy the hardworking staff at the place you're visiting).

Wine bar etiquette rules may be slightly different than those of, say, a nice restaurant or a whiskey bar, so as a WSET Level 3-certified wine writer, I've highlighted some of the most common rude behaviors you'll want to avoid the next time you go. By avoiding these behaviors, you'll ensure an easier time for the staff at the bar and guarantee a more pleasant tasting experience for yourself. But don't worry — you don't have to know anything about wine to follow proper rules of etiquette, and nobody is going to judge you if you don't swirl the wine in your glass. As long as you're polite and considerate, you're sure to be a star wine bar guest.