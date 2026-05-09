The 4 US States Where In-N-Out Food Trucks Can Cater Your Party

In-N-Out has come a long, long way since its origins as a tiny Californian hamburger stand in 1948. With well over 400 locations in ten states, the beloved burger chain has been slowly expanding beyond the southwestern corner of the country. In a select few of those states, fans of the restaurant can actually hire an In-N-Out truck to cater events like weddings, fundraisers, and festivals.

You can hire In-N-Out to feed the masses at your next event by booking a cookout truck with the fast-food icon. Although only if you live in four lucky states: California, Texas, Colorado, and Nevada. But even if you do reside in one of those four states, that doesn't mean In-N-Out trucks will come just anywhere. The areas of operation are restricted to certain counties, for example, populous counties in Southern California, like Los Angeles and Orange counties, and in Nevada, only Las Vegas is available.

Additionally, the trucks you can hire also vary by state. In California, there are three trucks to choose from, while in Texas, Colorado, and Nevada, only the standard cookout truck is available. The standard truck allows you to select from options of what items will be served, anything in between a full meal with chips and drinks, or simply burgers only, either Double-Doubles, cheeseburgers, or hamburgers. Unfortunately, the regular truck cannot offer fries, as only the fry cookout truck available in California can serve fries. Tragically, none of the trucks is equipped to provide milkshakes. The trucks are unable to do order customizations or secret menu items, like the low-carb protein style burger, either.