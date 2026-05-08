The Difference Between Burger King And Habit Char-Broiled Burgers

If you live in a suburban or metropolitan area, odds are that you're never more than a few miles away from an easy burger — but no two burgers are created equal. Some burgers are smashburgers, thin patties pressed into a flattop grill until cooked evenly, and others are square-shaped burgers, like the ones Wendy's is famous for. When it comes to Burger King versus the Habit Burger & Grill, both chains tout char-broiled burgers, but the difference between the two boils down to a matter of equipment.

Habit Burger & Grill char-broils its burgers on an open flame, while Burger King uses a specially-made upright broiler. Using a real flame when cooking a burger often gives the food a distinctly smoky taste, which is what Habit Burger & Grill's food is known for. We even ranked the chain in fifth place on our comprehensive list of 21 American burger chains ranked worst to best. Burger King does technically char-broil its burgers with a real flame, but it looks like more of an enclosed machine that allows the burger-beast to spit out over a dozen burgers at once.