Portable Vs Built-In Dishwashers: How To Choose What's Best For Your Kitchen

Designing a kitchen is full of decisions. The cabinet colors and the countertops are usually the biggest ones, but sooner or later we have to decide on the appliances as well. When it comes to dishwashers, determining whether to go for a portable or a built-in one can be pretty hard, so we asked an expert to walk us through the decision-making process.

Kerrie Kelly, the CEO and creative director of Kerrie Kelly Studio, starts by weighing the pros and cons. "Built-in dishwashers (often two!) are the gold standard in most kitchens — they integrate seamlessly with cabinetry, support the overall design, and are generally more powerful and efficient," she says. Built-in units also tend to be bigger, which can be a decisive factor depending on the size of your family. Kelly points out an important design perspective, too. "As a JennAir Design Partner, I often look at how appliances contribute to a cohesive, elevated kitchen experience, and built-ins allow for that level of integration," she notes. As such, opting for a built-in dishwasher could be among the kitchen upgrades that increase the value of your home.

However, portable dishwashers do have perks of their own. Kelly highlights that they offer flexibility, viewing them as "a great solution for smaller spaces, rentals, or kitchens where a full renovation isn't feasible." On the flip side, she shares, "They tend to be more visible, require manual setup, and don't deliver the same streamlined aesthetic or performance as built-in models."