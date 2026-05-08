The Best Boxed Scalloped Potatoes Are From This Nostalgic Comfort Food Brand
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Scalloped potatoes are a decadent steakhouse side dish you can recreate at home. A creamy, often cheesy sauce-smothered casserole with tender sliced potatoes and crispy tops. While a good old-fashioned scalloped potatoes recipe won't do you wrong, you can save yourself the ingredients and prep time with the help of boxed scalloped potatoes. We tested 7 boxed scalloped potatoes to find the best option, ranking them according to the texture of the potatoes, the thickness of the sauce, and the overall flavor profile.
The best boxed scalloped potatoes we tasted were from the nostalgic comfort food brand, Betty Crocker. While you might associate Betty Crocker with boxed cake mixes, the brand has mastered savory foods as well, as evidenced by the box of cheesy scalloped casserole potatoes we sampled. The cheesiness of these scalloped potatoes was one of the main factors landing them in first place. They had just the right amount of salt to bring out the savory, sharp cheesy flavors. The creamy, thick cheese sauce coated the thickly cut potatoes, lending a rich flavor and texture to the potatoes. And the potatoes themselves were thickly cut and cooked to a perfectly soft and tender texture. While these potatoes may not be as aesthetically pleasing and flavorful as a scratch-made recipe, their flavor and texture can't be beat for the mere 30 minutes it takes to make them.
More glowing reviews for Betty Crocker scalloped potatoes
We weren't the only fans of Betty Crocker's cheesy scalloped casserole potatoes. Customers on Amazon were equally impressed. One review raved about the "lovely cheesy flavor" from the rich sauce. Another review complimented the texture of the potatoes, stating, "the potatoes are a good size and thick sliced...my family likes these potatoes because they cook up tender." The best part about the scalloped potatoes, according to a review on Betty Crocker's website, is "how quick and easy this is [to make]! Goes great with any meal. With how inexpensive it is, I usually have a few boxes on hand."
Their versatility means you can pair them with all kinds of proteins, from a fine cut of steak to baked chicken. They're a sophisticated upgrade from boxed macaroni and cheese to pair with broccoli or cauliflower for a vegetarian meal. You can always elevate a box of Betty Crocker cheesy scalloped casserole potatoes even further by bringing spices into the picture. Cayenne, mustard powder, garlic salt, and paprika are all great spices to pair with cheese and potatoes. You can also top the potatoes with even more shredded cheese to create a gooey, bubbly topping; for the best results, place cheese-covered scalloped potatoes under the broiler at the end of their cooking period. For a crispy topping, sprinkle breadcrumbs over the potatoes. Transform them into a one-pot meal by adding bacon, sliced ham or leftover shredded rotisserie chicken to the potatoes.