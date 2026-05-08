The Best Boxed Scalloped Potatoes Are From This Nostalgic Comfort Food Brand

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Scalloped potatoes are a decadent steakhouse side dish you can recreate at home. A creamy, often cheesy sauce-smothered casserole with tender sliced potatoes and crispy tops. While a good old-fashioned scalloped potatoes recipe won't do you wrong, you can save yourself the ingredients and prep time with the help of boxed scalloped potatoes. We tested 7 boxed scalloped potatoes to find the best option, ranking them according to the texture of the potatoes, the thickness of the sauce, and the overall flavor profile.

The best boxed scalloped potatoes we tasted were from the nostalgic comfort food brand, Betty Crocker. While you might associate Betty Crocker with boxed cake mixes, the brand has mastered savory foods as well, as evidenced by the box of cheesy scalloped casserole potatoes we sampled. The cheesiness of these scalloped potatoes was one of the main factors landing them in first place. They had just the right amount of salt to bring out the savory, sharp cheesy flavors. The creamy, thick cheese sauce coated the thickly cut potatoes, lending a rich flavor and texture to the potatoes. And the potatoes themselves were thickly cut and cooked to a perfectly soft and tender texture. While these potatoes may not be as aesthetically pleasing and flavorful as a scratch-made recipe, their flavor and texture can't be beat for the mere 30 minutes it takes to make them.