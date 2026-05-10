These 6 Aldi Products Are Wildly Overpriced
Aldi is known as a budget-friendly grocery store. Not only are there tons of ways you can save money at Aldi, but you can even find plenty of products for just $1 or less, which should make this popular grocery chain your go-to spot for affordable groceries. But just because Aldi offers solid prices doesn't mean that every item you buy there is super cheap or a particularly good deal. Although you won't find a lot of ridiculously priced items at Aldi (this isn't Erewhon, after all), there are still some items the store sells that are absolutely overpriced, especially when you compare them to alternatives at other stores or within Aldi itself.
To help you avoid these overpriced items, we've made a list of things we'd make sure to skip based on cost. You may not break the bank by putting one or two of them in your cart on your next Aldi trip, but learning how to look for those alternatives can definitely help you cut down on your grocery bill.
Organic Cold Pressed Strawberry Lemonade
Sometimes, it can be nice to enjoy your breakfast with a tall glass of juice on the side. Not only is it cold and refreshing, but it can add a bit of sweetness to an otherwise savory meal. Luckily, there are plenty of juices to choose from at Aldi, ranging from apple to orange, so whatever variety you prefer, you should be able to find it at the store. However, there's one juice product that seems a bit overpriced for what you're actually getting. It's Aldi's Cold-Pressed Strawberry Lemonade, and yes, we consider it juice thanks to the strawberry in the mix. But at $2.75 for just over 15 fluid ounces, it's a terrible deal compared to the other fruity beverages you can find at Aldi.
Compare that to Aldi's apple juice, which comes in at only $2.19 for 64 fluid ounces, and you can see why we think this lemonade is overpriced. Sure, it might be worth it to you when you want to treat yourself on a hot day, but if you're trying to save money at the grocery store, it probably shouldn't be on your list every week. All pricing is accurate at the time of writing.
Brekki Overnight Oats
Listen, we totally get that some people need a quick and easy breakfast to grab out of the fridge when they're leaving the house in the morning. Not everyone has time to fry up eggs, toast bread, and sit down for a hot meal. But by doing a bit of prep the night before, you can make yourself a healthy breakfast without paying a premium. Just one small container of Brekki Overnight Oats, for instance, costs $2.15 at Aldi. That's literally just one serving. And when you consider that you can make overnight oats at home very easily, without any additional work in the morning, it's clear why this product is overpriced.
Even if you don't want to make your oats from scratch, you can get 10 pouches of instant oatmeal at Aldi for $2.15. That's less money for 10 breakfasts than you're paying for one. And when you choose this option, you can either soak the oats the night before so they're nice and cold and ready to grab in the morning, or quickly heat them up in the microwave before heading out the door.
Park Street Deli Mild Pico de Gallo
When you have guests coming over at the last minute, and you need to grab some snacks for them to nosh on, it might make sense to buy premade pico de gallo. But unless you're in that very specific situation, it doesn't make a lot of sense to buy Park Street Mild Pico de Gallo from Aldi. At the time of writing, it sold for $3.65, which may not sound particularly pricey, but it's definitely more than you're going to pay for the few ingredients you'll need to make some pico yourself. One Roma tomato, for instance, costs around 24 cents, while you can get a whole package of jalapeños for $1.
Yes, this tradeoff is only worth it if you have time and space to prepare the pico — and if you can use the leftovers from the produce. But if you're trying to avoid overpriced items at Aldi, it may be better to skip the premade pico.
Park Street Deli Snack Selects
There are times when you just need to grab a quick snack without a bunch of planning and fuss. Maybe you're not hungry enough to eat a full meal, but you're still craving something substantial enough to help you get through a few hours before you eat again. It may seem like Aldi's Park Street Deli Snack Selects are a good choice during these times, but honestly, these snacks are super overpriced. One pack is $2.85, but you could get an entire bag of pretzels for just $2.19, along with a block of cheese for $1.89. That's less than the cost of two of the Snack Selects packs, and it'll account for way more than two snacks.
Yes, technically, you will have to package these snacks for yourself, which can take a bit of extra time, so you won't have quite the same level of convenience. But when you consider how much you're going to pay just to get an individually packaged snack, it doesn't seem worth it to splurge on.
Classic Guacamole
Admittedly, avocados aren't the cheapest kind of produce you can buy at the grocery store. They tend to be on the pricier side, which isn't ideal when you're working with a tight budget. But if you're craving guacamole, you're probably not saving yourself much money by buying the pre-packaged variety at Aldi. The store's Classic Guacamole sells for $4.75, and it's not even very big. When you consider that you can get essentially the same size of guacamole for a lot less at other stores, it's clear that Aldi is charging too much for this basic convenience product.
That doesn't mean that there's not a time and place for prepped guac — if you're headed to a party or don't think you'll use the leftover produce you'd use to make the homemade version, it still might be a smart purchase. But if you have the option, it makes sense to buy prepared guacamole at another grocery store.
Flavorables Petite Potatoes and Seasonings
If you're sick and you can't be bothered to cook a meal from scratch — or even if you're feeling particularly lazy one day but don't want to spring for takeout — prepped meal components can make your life easier. However, before you buy this kind of product frequently, it's important to remember that these items are often quite overpriced. That's definitely the case when it comes to Aldi's Flavorables Petite Potatoes and Seasonings. You get a pound of potatoes that come pre-seasoned, so all you have to do is throw those potatoes in the air fryer and call it a day.
But it shouldn't surprise you that this product is overpriced. For just 10 cents more, you can buy five whole pounds of potatoes at Aldi. Toss them in a seasoning blend (there are plenty for under $3 at Aldi that will get you countless uses), and you have the same exact thing. Chopping your own potatoes is absolutely the way to cut your grocery costs if you're used to buying prepared food from Aldi, like these Flavorables potatoes.
Methodology
These products were selected because they're either considerably cheaper to make yourself, or you can get a comparable product for less money (either at Aldi or another grocery store chain). Although the homemade versions of some of the items on this list take more time and equipment to prepare, they're still significantly less expensive than the prepped products listed here. Ultimately, it may make sense for you to purchase some of these products at certain times in your life, but if you're trying to save as much money at the grocery store as you can, avoid these overpriced products when possible.