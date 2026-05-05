Make Any Burger Denver-Style By Smothering It In One Canned Ingredient

Use spicy pepper Jack cheese to layer heat, place ingredients into a pretzel bun for texture, or add strips of crispy bacon for savory depth. Cooks who want to skip canned ingredients can roast peppers over flames or beneath a broiler to make their own spicy topping. Once roasted, the charred skins and seeds will be removed, the peppers will be diced, and the smaller pieces will be warmed in a buttered, seasoned saucepan. This extra work will add some time to your prep, however, and you'll need to calculate how many peppers you need to spoon enough on top of each burger.

Those who want even more heat can add chile relleno on top of each burger patty in addition to the canned chiles; it can offer satisfying flavor for an easy weeknight meal. Or, hatch green chiles, grown in New Mexico's Hatch Valley, offer a smoky, earthy heat that can be the simple upgrade your next burger calls for. To keep your cupboards stocked with the hot stuff at all times, Amazon sells 3 packs of 4-ounce cans of Hatch diced hot green chilies for just over $5, and Walmart sells 4 ounces of diced green chilies for under $1, so you can enjoy the flavors without having to make your way to the Rocky Mountains.