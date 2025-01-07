Colorado's Sloppiest Dish Is Also Its Most Iconic
Aside from Rocky Mountain oysters and historical restaurants like Denver's Buckhorn Exchange (which once served the likes of even Buffalo Bill), Colorado is known for one particularly messy order. The slopper, as it is aptly called, consists of a plated cheeseburger doused in green chile sauce, a generous portion of shredded cheese, and a side of French fries. While this juicy, open-faced recipe can be modified, the meat patty is always swimming in green chili — a fitting requirement since Pueblo, the presumed birthplace of this delectable monstrosity, has a special reputation for its exclusive brand of Pueblo chiles.
If you want to try the slopper at home, the recipe can be made with a meat patty of your choice, ideally chargrilled over an open flame. Whether served with a seeded bun or a gluten-free replacement, you will want to select the right plate or dish to nestle this beast into. Not only does this presentation get juicy, but after grated cheese is sprinkled on top of the burger and green chili is spooned on top of that, you'll have yourself a considerable amount of food to dig into.
Grab an extra stack of napkins for this one
Many local chefs across the Centennial State take pride in their green chile sauce recipes and have added their own variations to the slopper. Some of these modifications include adding raw onions, using a combination of chilis, piling on extra burger condiments, and smoking the burger before plating. If you enjoy the flavorful menu of the Southwest and appreciate a comforting, classic American burger, then this might be the next dish you'll want to try.
Serve the meal with a cold pint from a Colorado brewery and your choice of snack chips or perfectly crispy onion rings for some added crunch. One thing's for sure, you won't walk away from the dinner table feeling peckish. Unlike most burgers, utensils (and plenty of napkins) are required to fully enjoy this creation. Should you take a liking to this recipe, don't be too shy to enter some of the slopper-eating contests held in the state. Keep in mind that the slopper isn't a fixed recipe, so if your cravings call for a dollop of sour cream or a scoop of chili on top of your messy meal, there isn't any cook who is going to stop you.