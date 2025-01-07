Colorado's Sloppiest Dish Is Also Its Most Iconic

Aside from Rocky Mountain oysters and historical restaurants like Denver's Buckhorn Exchange (which once served the likes of even Buffalo Bill), Colorado is known for one particularly messy order. The slopper, as it is aptly called, consists of a plated cheeseburger doused in green chile sauce, a generous portion of shredded cheese, and a side of French fries. While this juicy, open-faced recipe can be modified, the meat patty is always swimming in green chili — a fitting requirement since Pueblo, the presumed birthplace of this delectable monstrosity, has a special reputation for its exclusive brand of Pueblo chiles.

If you want to try the slopper at home, the recipe can be made with a meat patty of your choice, ideally chargrilled over an open flame. Whether served with a seeded bun or a gluten-free replacement, you will want to select the right plate or dish to nestle this beast into. Not only does this presentation get juicy, but after grated cheese is sprinkled on top of the burger and green chili is spooned on top of that, you'll have yourself a considerable amount of food to dig into.