Denver's 6 Best Spots For Green Chile
Like apple pie is to New England, so is green chile signature to the American southwest. And, like apple pie, the belly-warming, sensory-awakening dish comes in all kinds of variations. Colorado's chile verde is unlike the Tex-Mex beans and corn tradition many think of first when thinking "chili". It's green, for starters. This brings us to the meat of the difference: the ingredients, including the meat. While Texas-style chili is typically defined by beef, beans, and cumin, traditional chile verde stews pork or chicken in a green sauce made from green chiles, tomatillos, limes, cilantro, and garlic. Authentic preparation tends to incorporate a good amount of time and care, such as roasting or broiling the tomatillos to unlock their sweetness.
Throughout Colorado, residents will tell you that the state's chile verde is in a category all its own. Just across the border in New Mexico, the dish is delicious but different. The reason for the distinction is all about the chiles. New Mexico Hatch chiles and Colorado Pueblo peppers may be part of the same plant family, Capisicum annum, but their flavor profiles are quite unique. "Hatch" is an umbrella term for numerous varieties of chiles grown in the Hatch Valley, with notable differences between green and red. Colorado prizes the robust, subtly sweet Mosco chile famously grown in Pueblo.
Whatever style suits you best, Denver will set you up. Chile verde is available in all varieties throughout the metro area and beyond. As one who lives just an hour north of Denver, I know firsthand how the Mile High City loves green chile. The passion is reflected on menus from food trucks to upscale dining establishments. While you can't really go wrong, several stand out with irresistible allure.
El Taco de Mexico
Browse any Green Chile "Best of" list, and chances are El Taco de Mexico will be sitting at the top. It may not seem exceptional at first glance with its stucco facade, small space, and lack of liquor license. But this modest taqueria is a longtime local favorite and 2020 recipient of a James Beard Classics Award for its authentic Mexican cooking.
Founded over 30 years ago by Felipe Juarez and MaLuisa Zanabria, a deep love and respect for the culinary traditions of Mexico formed the foundation of the restaurant. MaLuisa Zanabria, who grew up in Mexico City, partnered with her mother, Ma Luisa Juarez, to craft recipes that encapsulated the authentic flavors of her homeland. Over the decades, the enticing menu has continued to honor that legacy. Although it isn't stated up front, the popular green chile is available with or without the meat.
When I visited and inquired about a meatless version, I was accommodated immediately and savored the harmonious balance of richness and heat. Reviewers particularly enjoy the unique chile flavor, which has been described as soul-quenchingly rich when smothered over a burrito.
eltacodemexico5280.com
(303) 623-3926
714 Santa Fe Dr, Denver, CO 80204
Los Dos Potrillos
In 2025, The Denver Post named Los Dos Portrillos as the runner-up in the green chile "best of" bracket. Lest that sound like second best, there are a few things you should know. One, the winner among the 32 highly competitive contenders was longtime Denver staple Brewery Bar II. Two, at the time Los Dos Portrillos was a week out from opening its first downtown Denver location.
When I vistied Los Dos Portrillos, I tried the green chile bowl, which has a vegetarian option available upon request. While it was thinner and saucier than the chunky version with meat, I found it heartily satisfying. I'd heard the chile described as subtly spicy and anticipated a mild flavor but found it just the right level of heat with earthy notes. Locals enthuse about the traditional, chile as top-notch, especially when generously served over house favorite, chili rellenos nachos. You can also have chile smother your chimichangas or carnitas, among other items.
Los Dos Portrillos founder Jose Ramirez considered himself "lucky number seven" of 15 children. His journey to becoming a restaurateur started out with bagging at a Denver grocery store at age thirteen. After working his way over the years from server to manager, until he saved enough to open the first restaurant in nearby Centennial. Named in honor of his two then young sons, "los dos portrillos", or "the two foals", the restaurant has now expanded to six locations, offering loyal customers a family-friendly, welcoming setting.
los2potrillos.com
(720) 722-9909
4100 E Mexico Ave Ste G, Denver, CO 80222
Brewery Bar II
A neighborhood favorite since opening in 1974, Brewery Bar II is the Mexican restaurant companion to Colorado's original craft beer brewers, still proudly serving the original beer on tap. Renowned for its chunky, spicy bowls, the casual restaurant is a regular recipient of local awards. Winner of the Denver Post's 2025 "Best Green Chile" recognition in 2025, it boasts a host of other accolades on its website, including a 1st Place Green Chili in the Highlands Ranch Chili Cookoff and the Lyle F. Wohlers 10th Annual Horseshoe Tournament & Chili Cookoff, among others.
As Brewery Bar II states itself, the restaurant is best know for its green chile, crispy chile rellenos, and daily specials like tamales or burritos which themselves come smothered with the signature favorite. If you're one who likes it hot, look no further. The mouthwatering green chile comes in mild and spicy versions, and with the punchy kick of the latter known as enough heat to make you sweat.
Since the first Brewery Bar was founded in 1954, a staunch following has held through generations. The decades-old dive, located on busy Kalamanth Street, is unassuming on the outside and replete with sports memorabilia inside. It may not be the fanciest setting, but it doesn't matter.
brewerybars.com
(303) 893-0971
150 Kalamath St, Denver, CO 80223
Santiago's
Being spread across twenty-nine locations throughout Denver and the surrounding metro area doesn't seem to have dulled the authenticity of Santiago's fare. Founder Carmen Morales started the first of the chain in 1991 with three key items in mind: the food had to be fresh; a friendly welcome needed to be in place for positive first impressions; and, a humble approach was best. These three tenets quickly proved to be successful, with customers reputedly buying chile by the gallon to share with others.
Santiago's signature chile, a frequent recipient of Westword's reader choice awards, was originally made by Morales' mother. Jalapeños were roasted on the grill, peeled, then portioned into small quantities for freezing and enjoying year-round–the hotter and spicier the better. Since not everyone likes quite that level of burning heat, all locations offer the staple dish in mild, hot, extra hot, and half-and-half options. Enjoy it straight or try it over the trademark combo reviewers rave about, drizzled over breakfast burritos.
eatatsantiagos.com
(720) 855-8109
Multiple locations
La Fogata
Woman-owned and operated, La Fogata has been proudly serving Mexican cuisine in Denver for over 35 years. Over the course of a decade, Owner Danette Calhoun saved her tips from working as a server with the dream of opening her own restaurant offering authentic Mexican cuisine. Since achieving that goal, Calhoun's commitment to delicious, quality food, warm service, and real care for the community has established La Fogata as a neighborhood staple. Customers love the cozy atmosphere, family-friendly space, and generous portions, many of which come doused in zesty green chile.
La Fogata's green chile is noted for being thick and warming, with pork and vegetarian options. I tasted the vegetarian, which was noticeably thinner than the meat version but bold in flavor with a slow-building heat that had a soothing quality. La Fogata green chile can be purchased by the quart or pint, but there's no need to limit yourself. The extensive, mouthwatering menu offers numerous opportuntities to double up, with dishes like tamales and chile rellenos smothered in green chile receiving especially positive reviews.
www.la-fogatadenver.com
(303) 753-9458
Multiple locations
The Original Chubby's
For a quick fix that blends fast food classics with zesty Mexican spices and a kick of heat, The Original Chubby's is for you. Purchased in 1967 as a burger drive-in for a reported $2,500, then new owner Stella Cordova worked hard to establish Chubby's as a community favorite. In fact, Stella oversaw operations until she passed away in 2009 at 100 years old. Today, Stella's legacy continues, apparent in burgers, fries, and other items served slathered in unique green-orange chile described by loyal fans as legendary.
Over the years, the small waiting area of the original building was known to be steadily packed with customers patiently and eagerly awaiting Chubby's fast, filling, and flavorful fare. Now owned by Stella's grandson Danny, the restaurant occupies a more spacious building adjacent to the original lot and only includes the words "Drive Inn" in the name as homage to its history. While the space has changed, the broad menu has stayed true to its roots, to locals' delight.
Fans continue to flock to The Original Chubby's for burger joint favorites given a creative Mexican twist thanks largely to the signature chile. The spicy, gravy-like sauce has the perfect consistency for clinging to a plate of fries, enhancing tortilla chips, or injecting heat into a gooey grilled cheese. If you love burgers and burritos, the Mexican hamburger (officially called Mexican hamburger burrito on the menu) is a must. The standout favorite, smothered of course in green chile sauce, is known to draw folks from miles away to satisfy a craving.
theoriginalchubbysdenver.com
(303) 455-9311
1231 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO 80211
Methodology
As a resident of Colorado's Front Range, I head into Denver at least twice monthly and take advantage of those opportunities to explore the cuisine, not least the enticing taquerias. This personal experience served as a solid springboard beginning this roundup. While I strictly choose plant-based dishes, I never feel limited in Denver. When it comes to the iconic chile verde, many places offer vegetarian and vegan options. Where these aren't available, there are always plenty of people with willing enthusiasm to share their verdicts.
In addition to firsthand experience and in-person accounts, I took time to explore reviews, opinions, and feedback from consumer rating sites. Among these are Google Reviews, TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Reddit threads. Given how beloved green chile is in Colorado, there were numerous singular and annual awards and ratings lists to peruse through as well. Alongside menus and customer feedback, I'm always personally drawn to the unique stories and histories that are woven into a restaurant's identity. From these, we get an intimate glimpse of a bigger picture, including the passion, care, and ethos that goes into the food.