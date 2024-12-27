Make Restaurant-Worthy Chili Verde With One Simple Extra Step

Chili verde is a traditional Mexican dish typically made with either pork or chicken stewed in a green chili sauce. Most recipes start with green chiles, tomatillos, limes, cilantro and garlic. Now, green chiles are widely available in canned versions, and, in a pinch, these work fine. You can even buy canned chili verde sauce ready-made. However, we asked decorated chef and restaurateur Marc Marrone if he had any tips for making a restaurant-quality chili verde to bring our cooking to the next level, and he recommends against this. "In place of canned chili verde, roast fresh tomatillos and puree them with chilies and garlic for a fresh, homemade sauce," Marrone said.

Advertisement

This tip is great for a few reasons. One, roasting the tomatillos unlocks a sweet flavor by caramelizing the sugars in the small, savory fruit. Two, it leaves room for some customization to your tastes and preferences. And three, it's super simple and doesn't turn a one-step task into an eight-step task. Roast or broil your tomatillos in the oven until they get soft and charred, then plop in the blender with your favorite hot peppers (serranos for an extra kick, or jalapeños for something a little more mild) and some garlic. You can also roast your tomatillos on the stove top with a cast iron grill pan, or on the actual grill for some added smoky flavor.