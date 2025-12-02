Customers Can't Get Enough Of This Denver Restaurant That Puts Chiles Rellenos On Burgers

Every citizen in your city probably has an opinion on the best restaurant in town. Your neighbor might recommend the family-owned Italian joint across the street, but your coworker might argue that the Mexican chain by the mall really knows how to whip up birria tacos. Meanwhile, you're out here vouching for the Chinese takeout restaurant on the other side of town with spring rolls that are worth the drive every time. Denver residents, on the other hand, have come together to agree on one thing: The Cherry Cricket knows how to make a darn good burger.

While customers gush about many of The Cherry Cricket's burgers, they especially can't get enough of patties topped with chile rellenos. The restaurant allows customers to custom-build a burger with several toppings, such as chile rellenos, or gives the option of the specialty 303 Green Chile Relleno burger, which consists of a 1/2 pound Cricket Burger, white cheddar cheese, chile relleno, and pork green chili — here's a recipe for oven-roasted chile rellenos and tomatillo salsa, in case you're craving it now.

"I had trouble picturing a burger with a chile relleno on it, but had no trouble eating it," said one customer on Tripadvisor, continuing that the burger was simply "excellent." Another customer on Tripadvisor stated The Cherry's Cricket's chile relleno burger "may have been the best burger [they] have ever eaten."