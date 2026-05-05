This Buc-Ee's Snack Is A Cosmically Bad Version Of The Original

When you're craving something crunchy, sweet, or salty on the road, a stop at Buc-ee's hardly ever lets you down. The popular convenience store and rest stop has some pretty iconic snacks, including its sweet corn puff Beaver Nuggets, decadent fudge, beef jerky, and roasted nuts. But like every snack sanctuary, it's bound to have some stinkers. At Buc-ee's, this has to be the Cosmic Pops. the chain's version of Pop Rocks candy.

In Tasting Table's roundup of foods from Buc-ee's you should avoid completely, our writer named dropped Cosmic Pops. Unfortunately, they said the creamy clusters are only filled with popping candy, not made up of it entirely. They don't really melt in your mouth like the OG version, making it harder for them to actually crackle and pop. They also said that, while cherry cola is the most palatable flavor, the rest are too sweet, and resemble a sugar cookie more than a fruit candy.

Buc-ee's fans tend to agree. Some have even said the candy smells weird and tastes off. "They taste like a weird mix of slightly rancid yogurt and the pop rocks factor is hella weak for a candy. I gotta say I'm disappointed," one commenter posted on Reddit. Another said, "Stopped at a Buc-ee's on a work trip and got these for my kids. Absolutely disgusting. Such a bust."