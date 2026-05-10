Snickers' Worst Flavor Will Disappoint Peanut Butter Lovers

Snickers is a classic candy that has been around since 1930, and peanut butter and chocolate have proven to be a reliable flavor combination for many years. So, one might assume that Snickers' peanut butter candy bar would be a glorious creation. Unfortunately, that isn't the case. After sampling 7 Snickers flavors, one of our Tasting Table writers placed the peanut butter Snickers at the bottom of the list, as the advertised addition of peanut butter failed to deliver what was promised.

The peanut butter used in the candy was described by our writer as paste-like and devoid of crunchy pieces of peanuts, and the hard nougat layer resembled something closer to a shortbread cookie than what is typically found in a Snickers. The usual caramel layer was practically nonexistent, and without the packaging, the candy itself might be difficult to associate with the Snickers brand. Snickers is known for delicious, textured bites of chocolate, peanuts, caramel, and nougat, and this peanut option somehow managed to drop the ball entirely.