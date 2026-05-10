Snickers' Worst Flavor Will Disappoint Peanut Butter Lovers
Snickers is a classic candy that has been around since 1930, and peanut butter and chocolate have proven to be a reliable flavor combination for many years. So, one might assume that Snickers' peanut butter candy bar would be a glorious creation. Unfortunately, that isn't the case. After sampling 7 Snickers flavors, one of our Tasting Table writers placed the peanut butter Snickers at the bottom of the list, as the advertised addition of peanut butter failed to deliver what was promised.
The peanut butter used in the candy was described by our writer as paste-like and devoid of crunchy pieces of peanuts, and the hard nougat layer resembled something closer to a shortbread cookie than what is typically found in a Snickers. The usual caramel layer was practically nonexistent, and without the packaging, the candy itself might be difficult to associate with the Snickers brand. Snickers is known for delicious, textured bites of chocolate, peanuts, caramel, and nougat, and this peanut option somehow managed to drop the ball entirely.
Satisfying specific candy cravings
Those looking to address a specific peanut butter and chocolate craving may be better served by the reliable purchase of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. "[Reese's] PBC + Mini Snickers = 1000% better than this," one candy lover wrote on Reddit. But not every sampler is sad about the Snickers peanut butter candy, however. Several Snickers eaters appreciate the square shape of these candies and have described them as underrated, addictive, and dangerously good. "I love it! It's like a cross between a regular Snickers and a Mars bar," noted one taster on Reddit. "Best snickers imo, equivalent to Reese's Take5," added another.
Should you try the peanut butter Snickers and not be sold on the experience, some of the other Snickers flavors can provide a more enjoyable option. The Snickers Almond candy bar replaces peanuts with almonds and has won over regular candy eaters with its texture and taste. Of course, if you're expecting the tried-and-true classic, swiping your favorite brand of peanut butter directly on the original candy may be just the treat you are hoping for.