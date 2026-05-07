The Worst Part About Visiting Costco, According To Shoppers

If you asked any Costco member their favorite thing about shopping at the warehouse, they would likely rattle off a laundry list of benefits. From bulk bargain finds that make the experience feel like a treasure hunt to the post-trip food court hot dogs and generous return policy, there's a lot to love. But that's not to say that Costco is without its faults. No person is perfect, and no membership club is either. Shoppers frequently complain about long checkout lines, products disappearing without warning, and the fiasco that is the parking lot — where finding a spot on the weekend can feel like a competitive sport. Out of it all, though, customers say the top-most irksome thing about visiting Costco is being buttonholed by third-party salespeople.

On Reddit, one user who was fed up specifically with the phone kiosk sales associates noted, "[It's] the number 1 negative thing about Costco and I wish they would just get rid of all of them." And it's not just cell phone agents either. Salespeople, who are not employed by Costco, are posted all throughout the warehouse, trying to sell you everything from HVAC systems and kitchen remodels to insurance services and new food products. For many customers just trying to get in and out for their weekly grocery run, the constant pitches have become exhausting. "I don't go to Costco to be sold crap by third parties, I go to Costco to be sold crap by Costco!" said one disgruntled member.