The Worst Part About Visiting Costco, According To Shoppers
If you asked any Costco member their favorite thing about shopping at the warehouse, they would likely rattle off a laundry list of benefits. From bulk bargain finds that make the experience feel like a treasure hunt to the post-trip food court hot dogs and generous return policy, there's a lot to love. But that's not to say that Costco is without its faults. No person is perfect, and no membership club is either. Shoppers frequently complain about long checkout lines, products disappearing without warning, and the fiasco that is the parking lot — where finding a spot on the weekend can feel like a competitive sport. Out of it all, though, customers say the top-most irksome thing about visiting Costco is being buttonholed by third-party salespeople.
On Reddit, one user who was fed up specifically with the phone kiosk sales associates noted, "[It's] the number 1 negative thing about Costco and I wish they would just get rid of all of them." And it's not just cell phone agents either. Salespeople, who are not employed by Costco, are posted all throughout the warehouse, trying to sell you everything from HVAC systems and kitchen remodels to insurance services and new food products. For many customers just trying to get in and out for their weekly grocery run, the constant pitches have become exhausting. "I don't go to Costco to be sold crap by third parties, I go to Costco to be sold crap by Costco!" said one disgruntled member.
How in-store salespeople cross the line
The annoyance for many Costco members isn't necessarily what these salespeople are selling. It's the tactics they're using. "I think the level of pushy and harassing behavior is what is causing the friction," one shopper said. "If they were there and not accosting people it would be less of an issue." As another member put it, these salespeople are "preying on other's politeness and agreeability with social pressure."
In other online threads, people share that they're often solicited three or even more times during a single trip to the warehouse. Plus, they note that vendors will camp out heavily at the entrance or exit to the point that leaving the store feels like a "tourist trap". The solar panel representatives, in particular, have earned a reputation for being overly persistent. Shoppers claim they don't always take "no" for an answer — even after a customer shared that they rent. And, to make matters worse, some members say trust is another issue. They say that certain salespeople, like those representing AT&T, lack expertise, and other shoppers should be wary of engaging with them.
It all adds up. The relentlessness and constant interruptions have started to wear on even the most loyal customers. For some, it's enough to make them reconsider where they shop altogether. After all, as one person pointed out, "Meanwhile, my grocery store, where I shop for free (with better parking and shorter lines), has zero aggressive [salespeople]."