The Tom Hanks-Owned Coffee Brand That Gives Away 100% Of Profits — And Walmart Sells It

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The next time you sit down for your morning cup of joe, why not pour a brew that makes a difference in the world? Actor Tom Hanks owns a coffee brand that donates all of its profits to charities supporting service members and veterans. Hanks has starred in numerous roles with a military theme, including "Saving Private Ryan," "Greyhound," and "Forrest Gump." While many people incorrectly assume Hanks owns the seafood chain Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., it's his coffee company that's percolating. The Oscar-winner's passion for sharing the stories of American military history and veterans led him to create Hanks for Our Troops Coffee. The eponymous coffee label donates everything it earns over operating costs to organizations that support military members and veterans, including the Bob Woodruff Foundation, The Headstrong Project, Hire Heroes USA, and Student Veterans of America.

"We started this company with only one mission in mind ... to create a business with great products that support veterans and their families," Hanks says on the Hanks for Our Troops website. "This is a way to give back to those who volunteered their lives to serve our country."

The coffee is available both ground and in single-serving coffee pods. The ground coffee comes in dark roast, medium roast, and decaf; the pods come in two flavored versions, chocolate turtle and salted caramel, in addition to the dark, medium, and decaf versions. Hanks Coffee is available at Walmart locations across the country.