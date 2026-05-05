The Tom Hanks-Owned Coffee Brand That Gives Away 100% Of Profits — And Walmart Sells It
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The next time you sit down for your morning cup of joe, why not pour a brew that makes a difference in the world? Actor Tom Hanks owns a coffee brand that donates all of its profits to charities supporting service members and veterans. Hanks has starred in numerous roles with a military theme, including "Saving Private Ryan," "Greyhound," and "Forrest Gump." While many people incorrectly assume Hanks owns the seafood chain Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., it's his coffee company that's percolating. The Oscar-winner's passion for sharing the stories of American military history and veterans led him to create Hanks for Our Troops Coffee. The eponymous coffee label donates everything it earns over operating costs to organizations that support military members and veterans, including the Bob Woodruff Foundation, The Headstrong Project, Hire Heroes USA, and Student Veterans of America.
"We started this company with only one mission in mind ... to create a business with great products that support veterans and their families," Hanks says on the Hanks for Our Troops website. "This is a way to give back to those who volunteered their lives to serve our country."
The coffee is available both ground and in single-serving coffee pods. The ground coffee comes in dark roast, medium roast, and decaf; the pods come in two flavored versions, chocolate turtle and salted caramel, in addition to the dark, medium, and decaf versions. Hanks Coffee is available at Walmart locations across the country.
Hanks for Our Troops coffee makes a positive impact with every pour
Hanks for Our Troops coffee goes beyond supporting organizations that offer resources and support for veterans and their families. The brand's website includes an interactive map detailing businesses, charitable organizations, and other resources across the country that are veteran-run and veteran-supporting. The businesses range from restaurants to private gyms, and many are part of The Rosie Network, a nonprofit that helps veterans, military spouses, and transitioning service members find employment and financial stability.
Celebrities creating their own brands to benefit charity is nothing new. Another iconic actor, Paul Newman, started making salad dressing under the Newman's Own label on a whim for his neighbors during the holidays. The line of dressings expanded over the years to include jarred pasta sauces, frozen pizzas, cookies, popcorn, and more, but despite its wild success, the award-winning actor stayed committed to the company's promise to donate 100% of its profits to the Newman's Own Foundation, whose mission is "To nourish and transform the lives of children who face adversity." To date, the foundation has donated over $600 million to its causes.
Many Hollywood celebrities use their visibility to benefit the charitable organizations that align with their values. Gary Sinise, who acted alongside Hanks in "Forrest Gump" as Lt. Dan, a wounded veteran, has been one of the most vocal actors supporting them. We may not know what brand of coffee Sinise drinks every morning, but Hanks for Our Troops would no doubt make Lt. Dan proud.