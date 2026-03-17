Why Paul Newman Never Once Profited From His Line Of Salad Dressing (The Reason Will Melt Your Heart)

Stewart and Newman were neighbors at the time, and she immediately took a shine to the dressing, with it ranking first in a blind taste test that she organized. This warm reception, as well as some advice from Stewart about how to make it taste homemade, may have been just what Newman and Hotchner needed to feel confident taking the dressing to market. The confidence was well-earned, and the dressing was a huge success from the moment it hit the shelves, bringing in close to $1 million in profits the first year.

To the credit of both Newman and Hotchner, the success of the business immediately had them thinking about what good they could do with the money. As a successful actor and writer, respectively, neither felt the need to further line their pockets. Instead, they decided to help those who were not so fortunate.

In some ways, this was not a new venture for Newman. He had always used his fame to support others. He was a devoted champion of civil rights, attended the March on Washington, advocated for equal pay for his female co-stars, and spoke out against the nuclear arms race. But with the Newman's Own product line, and the foundation that followed, he created an engine to support this philanthropic work. From the beginning, he found the idea of putting his face on the products to be quite silly but soon leaned into the idea of fully exploiting his good fortune for the benefit of others.