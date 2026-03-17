Why Paul Newman Never Once Profited From His Line Of Salad Dressing (The Reason Will Melt Your Heart)
Since the early 1980s, Paul Newman has been bottling up his signature salad dressing and sending it out to the masses, with his own grin gracing the bottle labels. These days, the brand's offerings include much more than just the line of Newman's Own salad dressings, extending also to products like jarred pasta sauces, frozen pizzas, popcorn, cookies, and even pet food. Despite the extensive growth of business over the years, however, Newman held true to a commitment that he would not profit from these product lines. Instead, 100% of the profits from the company go to the Newman's Own Foundation, which strives to accomplish one broad and admirable goal: "To nourish and transform the lives of children who face adversity."
Newman's Own salad dressing started as something of a lark, but between a quality product and a moral mission, it has grown in a way that surely Newman himself wouldn't have imagined when he and his business partner and friend, writer A.E. Hotchner, started the company back in 1982. Back then, it was just about taking Newman's dressing, which he liked to give out as a Christmas gift to friends and neighbors, and turning it into a charitable business. One of those bow-clad, vinaigrette-filled wine bottles quickly landed in auspicious hands, however, and Newman's brand ended up with help from a celebrity chef by the name of Martha Stewart.
Paul Newman had a history of philanthropic behavior
Stewart and Newman were neighbors at the time, and she immediately took a shine to the dressing, with it ranking first in a blind taste test that she organized. This warm reception, as well as some advice from Stewart about how to make it taste homemade, may have been just what Newman and Hotchner needed to feel confident taking the dressing to market. The confidence was well-earned, and the dressing was a huge success from the moment it hit the shelves, bringing in close to $1 million in profits the first year.
To the credit of both Newman and Hotchner, the success of the business immediately had them thinking about what good they could do with the money. As a successful actor and writer, respectively, neither felt the need to further line their pockets. Instead, they decided to help those who were not so fortunate.
In some ways, this was not a new venture for Newman. He had always used his fame to support others. He was a devoted champion of civil rights, attended the March on Washington, advocated for equal pay for his female co-stars, and spoke out against the nuclear arms race. But with the Newman's Own product line, and the foundation that followed, he created an engine to support this philanthropic work. From the beginning, he found the idea of putting his face on the products to be quite silly but soon leaned into the idea of fully exploiting his good fortune for the benefit of others.
The current state of the Newman's Own Foundation
The Newman's Own Foundation was established in 2005 to take over what had been, up to that point, his and Hotchner's personal philanthropic work. Several years later, in 2008, Newman died at the age of 83, but with his passing he gifted both his publicity rights and the Newman's Own brand to the foundation so that it might continue this charitable work. Unfortunately, the actions of the foundation have not been without controversy.
In a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, Newman's eldest daughter, Susan Kendall Newman, asserted that the foundation had deviated from her father's wishes at the time of his death. Actions such as defunding the Scott Newman Center (an organization Newman formed to provide drug-prevention education after his son's overdose in 1978), blocking Nell Newman's line of Newman's Organics from releasing new products, and purchasing a multi-million-dollar building to house the foundation struck Newman as running against the direction of her late father. Additionally, according to Newman's estate plan, each of the daughters was reportedly to receive $400,000 annually to fund their own philanthropic work, but these payments were halved after only a few years.
In 2022, Newman's daughters filed a lawsuit seeking financial damages (for charity) as well as an injunction preventing Newman's likeness from being used on non-food products and a legal imperative that the foundation take into greater account the direction of Newman's daughters, as laid out in his will. While the dispute may have begun with fireworks, it ended quietly in March 2025, with an undisclosed settlement. The foundation will continue to operate, and the profits from every bottle of Newman's Own Parmesan and Roasted Garlic Salad Dressing that you buy will continue to serve the less fortunate.